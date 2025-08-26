Peacemaker and the Problem with James Gunn’s DCU

To be clear, all of these sound great. But none of these sound like they’re made for kids, and that’s a problem.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Think Like a Child

Superhero stories began as kids stories because children are best suited for engaging with the genre. Kids look for clear boundaries of good and evil. Kids need to believe the evils of the world can be thwarted by stopping one person or a small group of people. Just as crucially, kids will more quickly suspend disbelief to accept that someone bitten by a radioactive spider would get superpowers instead of cancer.

Thus, it’s important to make space for them to play in these worlds. Part of the magic of Batman: The Animated Series, Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and other cartoon shows is that they offer kids entry into these fantastic worlds, in a way that not even continuity-entangled comics can do anymore. The bright colors and simplistic morality of these stories activate kids’ imagination and gives them building blocks for their own sense of right and wrong.

To be clear, superhero stories need not be only for kids. Gunn in particular has become very good at using the childish quality of superheroes as a launching point for thematic complexity and emotional depth. In The Suicide Squad, Gunn used Starro the Conqueror into a canny metaphor for nations in the Global South seeking weapons of mass destruction as means to political legitimacy. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Rocket’s harrowing evolution served as both a rich character study and an H.G. Wells-like treatise against animal testing.

Perhaps just as impressively, Gunn manages to make these complex stories while retaining the same ribald humor that he developed while getting his start at Troma Entertainment, for whom he wrote Tromeo and Juliet—a movie that added to Shakespeare a penis monster and lots of dismemberment.

Superhero stories can be deep, superhero stories can be trashy, and Gunn has shown that he does both well. Superhero stories can be scary and superhero stories can be violent, and it’s clear that Gunn and DC Studios has these types of projects coming soon. But where are the stories for kids?