Peacemaker: What That Big Cameo Means for Superman 2

As demonstrated by his use of a cane and by his many “I told you so” asides about the threat posed by metahumans, Luthor has more than a few wounds left over from the events of Superman. Yet, it’s not the past that makes Luthor’s second appearance in the new DCU so compelling. It’s the future.

When Luthor offers a radar to track multiversal incidents in exchange for his freedom, Flag flatly denies it. But Flag does suggest Luthor could gain something else in return: “An opportunity for redemption.”

That phrase is particularly compelling, given what we know about James Gunn‘s follow-up to Superman, Man of Tomorrow. In the announcement and in several subsequent posts, Gunn has suggested that Man of Tomorrow will see Superman and Luthor team up, most likely against the larger threat posed by Brainiac. By helping Flag, Luthor takes his first steps toward becoming the type of person who can save the world alongside Superman.

Given that Lex shows up in an episode that confirms the existence of Earth-X (even if that designation isn’t ever used here), one might assume that the next step of Luthor’s redemption will pit him against a Nazi variation of Superman. After all, the Grant Morrison-penned issue of The Multiversity that took place on Earth-X (or, Earth-10 in the current DC Comics nomenclature) features Overman, Kal-El from Krypton as raised by Hitler. Few things would make Lex happier than to kill a Superman, and Flag would be happy to let him do it.

But even though Morrison recently (gently) pointed out some shortcomings in the filmmaker’s approach in relationship to All-Star Superman, Gunn understands their work well enough to know that redemption for Lex cannot come through indulging envy.

Instead, Lex’s road to redemption will probably mirror an exchange from the climax of All-Star Superman. At the end of that story, Luthor gains Superman’s powers, thinking he can finally defeat the Kryptonian. Instead, Luthor’s enhanced senses allow him to see how many people rely upon one another, how they all need to help each other. “You could have saved the world years ago if it mattered to you, Luthor.”