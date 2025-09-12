Peacemaker Episode 4: What’s That Weird Alien?

There’s a very real possibility that, like Mr. Handsome in Superman, this is a James Gunn original creation. But until we know for sure, let’s take a moment to round up the usual inter-dimensional suspects and guess at where this guy comes from.

The Reach

One of the more compelling possibilities is that this is a member of the Reach, the alien would-be conquerers who developed the scarab that eventually finds its way to Jaime Reyes a.k.a. the Blue Beetle. Gunn has spoken highly of (the very enjoyable!) 2023 movie Blue Beetle, but he’s also been cagey about its status in the new DC Universe. Gunn has also been adamant that anything from the previous universe not explicitly mentioned in Peacemaker season 2 or Superman isn’t part of the new universe, so this would be a fun way to acknowledge that parts of that movie are still canon.

That said, the members of the Reach seen in DC Comics and the series Young Justice tend to wear ceremonial clothing, and have clearer speech abilities. Moreover, the members of the Reach have more distinctly human facial features than the creature in Peacemaker, so it would be quite the creative redesign for the two aliens to be the same.

Dhorian

Although they generally have pinker skin, the vaguely bird/bug-like features of the Peacemaker alien could make him a Dhorian. For the most part, there’s only one major figure from Dhor in the DC Universe, the reoccurring Justice League villain Kanjar Ro. Ro is an intergalactic petty crook, a slimy guy who usually does minor crimes, but occasionally gets wrapped up slaving or something equally heinous.

It’s hard to believe that Gunn doesn’t have love in his heart for a sniveling little weirdo like Kanjar Ro. And the blue sash worn by the Peacemaker alien does recall Ro’s usual garb. But the pathetic creature begging for his life doesn’t really match the haughtiness of a guy who regularly challenges the Justice League.

Astonian

To readers of Green Lantern comics, a kind, greyish alien with an extended head and blue clothes brings one character to mind: Saint Walker of the Blue Lantern Corps. Introduced in 2008’s Final Crisis: Rage of the Red Lanterns #1, Saint Walker is the most notable member of an intergalactic force that brings hope to the universe. In the same way that the Green Lanterns have harnessed willpower, the Blue Lanterns harness positive emotions in a mission to spread serenity across the galaxy.