Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Emily Prentiss Survive?

Who Is The Last Gold Star?

The finale picks up right after the explosion that had us fearing for the BAU’s profilers. Fortunately, everyone survives. However, the tension doesn’t dissipate as Church and Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) are kidnapped by Jade and the last remaining “Gold Star.”

Jade decides to try Prentiss and Church for their crimes. Jade charges Frank with the crime of pedophilia and asks him how he pleads. He attempts to argue that all he ever wanted was to save the children, and it was all Emily and her team, but before he can finish his defense, Jade executes him stating “guilty.”

Jade then turns to Emily and charges her with conspiracy to commit murder. Jade tries to get into Emily’s head, listing all the people Emily has been abducted and interrogated by: Benjamin Cyrus, Ian Doyle, and Peter Lewis, a.k.a. “Mr. Scratch.” However, Emily is a profiler and has studied Jade’s weak spots and reminds her that she has a right to see the evidence against her. If Jade doesn’t provide her with evidence, then Jade is just like the institutions she claims to hate so much.

While all this is happening, David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) visits Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) again, who has been moved to solitary confinement in a low-security prison under his birth name, Lee Duval. It’s here that Rossi pieces together the vital information the team needs to save Emily.

Since the beginning of season two, Emily has had a rough ride. She’s been arrested, released, suspended, reinstated, and now kidnapped. Rossi concludes that the common thread in all these events is that Prentiss has been stalked since Elias mentioned the words “Gold Star” to Doug Bailey. The puzzling part Rossi couldn’t understand until now is why Bailey went in alone to see Voit and why Voit killed him. Rossi reveals to Voit that he knows that “Pete B,” the last Gold Star, stands for Pete Bailey, the deceased deputy director of the FBI Doug Bailey’s younger brother. Rossi’s theory is confirmed as Prentiss watches videos Doug sent to his younger brother, and Pete accuses Prentiss of having Doug killed because he was a liability.

Penelope (Kirsten Vangsness) revealed that unlike many of the other Gold Stars, Pete could visit his family on the weekends. But when he did, he would often fall out with his family over his job “to separate child trafficking rings, especially among the elite.” When Doug pressed Pete on who the elite is, he would get cagey. This led to Doug never telling anyone about his brother, as having a conspiracy theorist for a brother was not a good look. However, he did tell the director of the FBI Ray Madison (Clark Gregg), which explains why the director was so determined to work with Elias to figure out this whole Gold Star case.