Why Criminal Minds Shuffles its Cast So Frequently

Showrunner Erica Messer recently told TVLine that despite Reid and Simmons being absent they are not forgotten: “Dr. Reid’s and I believe Matt Simmons’ desks are still there, still have stuff on it… Like, if any of you went back [to the office after the pandemic], you still have stuff on your desk that was there for two years. So we’re definitely playing that. But [Spencer and Matt] are not gone gone.”

Messer went on to clarify that while they hoped all the team members the show finished the CBS series with would return, it wasn’t possible due to a variety of factors. A major factor Messer addressed was the filming schedule they had “we started shooting in August and we’re going to be wrapped in December… so there was a short window to try to get all of our friends to play.”

However, while the shows creatives have presented that Gray Gubler and Henney’s absences are down to scheduling conflicts, Gray Gubler currently has no projects in the work, according to his IMDb page. In 2022 he was involved in the comedy series Dollface however that was canceled in May 2022 which according to Messer technically would have given Gray Gubler the time to film Criminal Minds. While that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have anything in the works, it adds to the mystery especially when you add in the fact he’s yet to speak publicly about Criminal Minds: Evolution at all.

Gray Gubler is not the only one not to speak out in the wake of the reboot as Henney also didn’t sign a contract to return. However he has been busy filming Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time. It means we’re pretty much in the dark as to the reason for Dr. Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons absences in Criminal Minds: Evolution but it does leave hope for a potential return in season 2.

Why Mandy Patinkin Left Criminal Minds

Another fan favorite agent was Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) who left in season three. Patinkin was an original cast member as he appeared in the Criminal Minds’ pilot, “Extreme Aggressor,” where his character Gideon had returned to the BAU after suffering from PTSD when a bomber he was profiling killed six agents under his supervision. Which is in many ways ironic as Patinkin’s reasons for leaving the show boiled down to his own mental health.

His departure was initially stated to be due to creative differences in an official statement from the show. However in 2012, Patinkin did an interview with the New York Magazine where he stated that “the biggest public mistake I ever made was that I chose to do Criminal Minds in the first place.” He went on to discuss how the show’s dark subject matter, particularly its depiction of the violence against women, was far too heavy for him and it resulted in him leaving for his own mental health.