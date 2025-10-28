Colin Farrell Downplays Possibility of The Penguin Season 2

Oz Cobb didn’t become a player in the Gotham City underworld by being reckless. He knows when the odds are stacked against him, and he knows not to sacrifice long-term success for short-term gain. Clearly, Colin Farrell, the guy who brought Oz to life in The Batman and in the HBO spinoff The Penguin feels the same way.

When asked by ComicBook about the odds of The Penguin getting a second season, Farrell hedged. “Oh, I don’t know,” he admitted. Even allowing that he has “a bit of a negativity bias,” the Irish actor advised caution. “I would say I would bet against, but not by much,” he said.

Prudent as his approach may be, Farrell’s reserve does come as a surprise. While this writer gave the show mixed reviews here at Den of Geek, it was largely praised by critics. The series even earned several award nominations, including an Emmy win for co-star Cristin Milioti. And with The Batman now three years old and The Batman Part II still two years away, it would make sense that Warner Bros. would want something to fill the gap.

But for Farrell, story comes first, and he doesn’t see a story to justify another series about Oz Cobb. “I know that the powers that be are thinking of storylines that could justify another eight hours because it all goes off Matt Reeves’s world,” he revealed. But he doesn’t see another opportunity like the one given to season one of The Penguin. “It conveniently worked that the death at the end of The Batman and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalize on. That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had.”