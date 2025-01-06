Colin Farrell’s Penguin Just Joined an Exclusive Club of Batman Villains
Colin Farrell's latest achievement as the Penguin reveals just how important Batman's rogues gallery is to pop culture.
Colin Farrell’s portrayal of Oz Cobb a.k.a. The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe is quite distinct. Farrell is nearly unrecognizable in this role, a plethora of prosthetics transforming him from a suave actor into the weaselly mobster we love to hate. Farrell has done such an impeccable job of embodying this character and bringing him to life in The Penguin, that the actor recently took home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for his role in the show. But he’s not the first Batman villain to win this prestigious award.
Unsurprisingly, Heath Ledger was the first actor to win a Golden Globe for playing a Batman villain. Though the actor won the award posthumously after his tragic death, his turn as the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is still lauded as one of, if not the best portrayal of this character to this day. More recently, Joaquin Phoenix also took home a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the Joker in Todd Phillips’ Joker. Both Phoenix and Ledger would go on to win Academy Awards as well, something that Farrell won’t be eligible for due to The Penguin being a TV series.
When asked about his award and what it was like to join Ledger and Phoenix as the best of Batman’s villains, Farrell was honored above all else. Speaking at a press conference after his big win, Farrell said “I mean you mentioned two actors who are, I think, for my money, two of the most extraordinary, talented, gifted, and just brilliant artists in film that I’ve ever had the fortune to observe and be affected by, you know.”
“What Heath did in Chris Nolan’s Dark Knight was extraordinary and will live on for future generations,” he continued. “To have your name thrown into it, just uttered in the same sentence as those performances and stuff, honestly, it’s lovely.”
But even though he appreciates the comparisons, Farrell doesn’t necessarily consider himself a member of that winner’s circle. “I don’t feel like I’m part of that pantheon,” he said. “I won’t be going home tonight going, ‘I’m part of that pantheon.'” Farrell may not see himself as part of this legendary group, but that doesn’t mean his win is any less extraordinary.
Farrell is the third actor to win a Golden Globe for playing a Batman villain. Cristin Milioti was also nominated this year for her performance as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin, though she unfortunately didn’t win. However her nomination and Farrell’s win further prove that Batman’s Rogues Gallery is full of some incredible characters.
Superhero projects are still a long way away from sweeping awards shows, and yet if we look across the board, Batman villains have come the closest. These wins may all be for different projects in different superhero universes, but no other hero has come close to having this many of their villains (and their actors) win such a prestigious award. Batman’s villains have inspired a plethora of performances over the decades, from zany to compelling to downright terrifying, so it’s nice to see at least a few of these actors get the industry recognition they deserve.