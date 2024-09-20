The Penguin Episode 1 Review: Colin Farrell Can’t Find His Place In The Batman Spinoff

But by the time Oz makes his way into Falcone’s office to plan his own power grasp, Zobel does away with the dramatic music and visuals of The Batman. In its place, Zobel defaults to the visual style common to modern dramatic television. He and director of photography Darran Tiernan shoot dialogue scenes in close-ups and two shots, restricting the color palette to grays and earth-tones, save for Oz’s purple outfits.

The shift in visuals signals a change in perspective from The Batman. Where Reeves opted for a type of emo-noir, constantly reminding viewers of the high stakes of people in masks punching each other, Zobel goes for something more grounded. Most of “After Hours” goes for mundane, even procedural bits of drama.

After catching Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) and his pals trying to steal the rims off his tires, Oz forces the boy into his service, seeing himself in another poor kid trying to make his way in the criminal world. We follow Oz as he oversees the production of Drops, Gotham’s drug of choice, and we watch as he butts heads with Michael Vitti (Michael Kelly), the Falcone consigliere. We even follow Oz as he checks in on a friendly working girl (Carmen Ejogo, playing Eve Karlo, a name with some significance in the world of Batman) and later with his working-class mother, Francis (Deirdre O’Connell).

In the conversations with Francis, who plays psychological games by, in turns, praising and demeaning her son, that The Penguin reveals its clearest inspiration. Where The Batman gave its superhero story depth by following David Fincher’s Seven and Zodiac, The Penguin cribs from The Sopranos. Like Tony Soprano before him, Oz has nostalgia for gangsters of the past, deals with a browbeating mother, and wrestles with his psychological state.

Unfortunately, Colin Farrell is not James Gandolfini. Or, more accurately, Colin Farrell under pounds of prosthetics is not James Gandolfini. Farrell’s Oz injected a welcome dose of humor into the sometimes too serious proceedings of The Batman, shouting about the heroes’ Spanish and calling Batman “Mr. Vengence.” It worked because The Batman gave space for Farrell to go big, battling through his heavy make-up.

With its close-ups and backstory concerns, The Penguin suffocates Farrell and renders his performance embarrassing. When surrounded by actors giving naturalistic performances, the growling and waddling and sneering feels out of place, as if Oz is a comic book character who wandered into a realistic crime drama. Which, of course, he is. In quieter moments, such as the above Gilda scene, Farrell’s natural vulnerability shines through Oz’s massive frame, making for a compelling character. But such moments are rare in The Penguin‘s first episode.