Bridgerton Season 4 Cast: Meet the New Characters

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Playing the Li sisters’ mother Lady Araminta will be Scottish actor Katie Leung, seen recently in BBC thriller Nightsleeper, but perhaps best recognised for the role of Cho Chung in the Harry Potter film franchise. You can also see Leung as DC Ferguson in crime drama Annika, and in a range of geek-friendly drama series from The Wheel of Time to The Peripheral and more. But will her Bridgerton character be a Wicked Stepmother or a Fairy Godmother?

Here’s the official description: “Twice married and twice widowed, Araminta has two girls debuting on the marriage mart this season and is feeling the pressure to get at least one of them married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.”

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Rosamund Li plans on bagging Benedict Bridgerton this season, but the path of true love will not run smooth. In short, she’s set to be this season’s (extremely beautiful) ugly sister. Rosamund will be played by Michelle Mao, an actor with a huge range of roles from the 2023 Goosebumps series to English-language version of Sweet Home, to Metal Lords, Surfside Girls and more.

Here’s her character’s official description: “Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta’s eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this season and is determined to get what she wants.”

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Posy is the younger and sweeter of the two Li sisters, and will be played by Isabella Wei. Fans of Netflix’s head-scratching mystery series 1899 will remember Wei in the role of Ling Yi, while those who braved the recent remake of cult 1990s film The Crow will have seen her playing the part of Zadie. She’ll also be seen in the role of Kai-Ming in new Netflix spy thriller Black Doves, due to arrive later this year.

Here’s her character’s official description: “Rosamund’s younger sister, the much kinder Posy is also debuting this year. But her mother rarely puts the spotlight on Posy, as her chatty, overly friendly demeanour often has her putting her foot in her mouth.”