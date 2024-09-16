Bridgerton Season 4 Cast: Meet the New Characters
Stars of Dune: Prophecy, Halo, Harry Potter, Sweet Home and 1899 have all joined the cast of Bridgerton’s next season.
It’s happening. Bridgerton season four is officially in production, and it’s going to be a Cinderella story. At Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball – which was teased in the final moments of season three – second son Benedict will meet a mysterious, masked “Lady in Silver” who will inspire him to become the Prince Charming in his very own love story. The official synopsis is as follows:
“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”
Adapted from Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel An Offer from a Gentleman, season four will welcome new characters Lady Araminta Gun, her daughters Rosamund and Posy Li, and their maid Sophie. Find out more about the newcomers below.
Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
Season four’s leading lady (in silver) will be Sophie Baek, as played by Yerin Ha. The actor is best-known for her role as Kwan Ha in videogame-to-TV adaptation Halo, but will also soon be seen in Frank Herbert prequel series Dune: Prophecy, and as lead character Mia in forthcoming Australian Netflix drama The Survivors.
Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun
Playing the Li sisters’ mother Lady Araminta will be Scottish actor Katie Leung, seen recently in BBC thriller Nightsleeper, but perhaps best recognised for the role of Cho Chung in the Harry Potter film franchise. You can also see Leung as DC Ferguson in crime drama Annika, and in a range of geek-friendly drama series from The Wheel of Time to The Peripheral and more. But will her Bridgerton character be a Wicked Stepmother or a Fairy Godmother?
Here’s the official description: “Twice married and twice widowed, Araminta has two girls debuting on the marriage mart this season and is feeling the pressure to get at least one of them married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.”
Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li
Rosamund Li plans on bagging Benedict Bridgerton this season, but the path of true love will not run smooth. In short, she’s set to be this season’s (extremely beautiful) ugly sister. Rosamund will be played by Michelle Mao, an actor with a huge range of roles from the 2023 Goosebumps series to English-language version of Sweet Home, to Metal Lords, Surfside Girls and more.
Here’s her character’s official description: “Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta’s eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this season and is determined to get what she wants.”
Isabella Wei as Posy Li
Posy is the younger and sweeter of the two Li sisters, and will be played by Isabella Wei. Fans of Netflix’s head-scratching mystery series 1899 will remember Wei in the role of Ling Yi, while those who braved the recent remake of cult 1990s film The Crow will have seen her playing the part of Zadie. She’ll also be seen in the role of Kai-Ming in new Netflix spy thriller Black Doves, due to arrive later this year.
Here’s her character’s official description: “Rosamund’s younger sister, the much kinder Posy is also debuting this year. But her mother rarely puts the spotlight on Posy, as her chatty, overly friendly demeanour often has her putting her foot in her mouth.”
Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
We already met Baduza’s character Michaela Stirling (gender-flipped from the book-role of John Stirling’s cousin Michael) at the end of season three, so she’s not strictly a newbie, but will become central to Francesca Bridgerton’s ongoing story. You’ll have seen Baduza as lead Sephy in the TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses books, and in movie The Woman King, alongside Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch.
RETURNING CHARACTERS
Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich).
Bridgerton season four is in production. Seasons one to three are available to stream on Netflix.