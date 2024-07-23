Bridgerton Season 4: Benedict’s Story Can Give Fans What They Want
Benedict Bridgerton's love story with Sophie Beckett and the Lady in Silver should finally get its due in season 4.
After Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) story was skipped in Bridgerton Season 3 in favor of Penelope (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin (Luke Newton), aka Polin, there has been speculation as to whether or not his love story would be at the center of season 4, or if Eloise (Claudia Jessie) would be next. With the official announcement coming today, it looks like Benedict fans can fully rejoice as our favorite pansexual Bridgerton will in fact get to have his love story told.
Appearing in the novel An Offer From a Gentleman, Benedict’s journey to find love is a Cinderella story of sorts, starting off at Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ball. There he meets a mysterious woman in silver, Sophie Beckett, who captivates him. But it turns out that Beckett is not a woman of society, but rather the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood, forced to work as a maid for her stepmother and stepsisters.
Benedict’s story as written already offers the opportunity for the show to tell a love story outside of the confines of its society’s rules. It likewise enjoys the added layer of Benedict’s pansexuality, which season 3 has confirmed, making his story an opportunity to break from the Bridgerton mold in exciting ways.
The series has already shown that it’s not afraid to genderswap characters, as season 3 did with Michael and Michaela Stirling, a future love interest for Francesca (Hannah Dodd). But even if they don’t genderswap Sophie, which it doesn’t seem likely that they will, that doesn’t prevent Benedict’s romance from being a queer one.
As a reminder from your friendly neighborhood queer person, just because a pan or bi person is in a relationship with a person from the opposite gender doesn’t mean that they are any less queer. The relationship is inherently queer, because a queer person is in it. That being said, Benedict’s experience with relationships thus far has been almost the opposite of monogamous. He’s been the most open and free spirited of the Bridgerton siblings thus far, so it will be interesting to see how the show handles him meeting Sophie and settling down. He ended his relationship with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) in season 3 because she wanted to go back to being monogamous right after he discovered his pansexuality. Will he and Sophie have an open marriage? Is Benedict going to shirk society completely or change himself to fit into it?
The fans who have been eagerly awaiting Benedict’s story should be in for a treat next season as the second Bridgerton brother finally gets his due. There is already a palpable excitement amongst the fanbase as we await the casting of Sophie herself, though her infamous stepmother may already be someone we recognize.
According to Joanna Bobin, the actress playing Cressida Cowper’s (Jessica Madsen) mother, Lady Cowper’s first name is Araminta, the name of Sophie’s stepmother in the novel. This could prove to be a fascinating twist for the series, and a way to keep the Cowpers involved moving forward.
But regardless, we still have a long wait for season 4 of Bridgerton, as production usually takes about two years per season. With all of this time to wait, hopefully the series will be able to do justice to one of its few queer characters and give the fans what they want out of his romance with Sophie Beckett.