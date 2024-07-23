Bridgerton Season 4: Benedict’s Story Can Give Fans What They Want

After Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) story was skipped in Bridgerton Season 3 in favor of Penelope (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin (Luke Newton), aka Polin, there has been speculation as to whether or not his love story would be at the center of season 4, or if Eloise (Claudia Jessie) would be next. With the official announcement coming today, it looks like Benedict fans can fully rejoice as our favorite pansexual Bridgerton will in fact get to have his love story told.

It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart… Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next season. pic.twitter.com/rn2bGOERdm — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 23, 2024

Appearing in the novel An Offer From a Gentleman, Benedict’s journey to find love is a Cinderella story of sorts, starting off at Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ball. There he meets a mysterious woman in silver, Sophie Beckett, who captivates him. But it turns out that Beckett is not a woman of society, but rather the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood, forced to work as a maid for her stepmother and stepsisters.

Benedict’s story as written already offers the opportunity for the show to tell a love story outside of the confines of its society’s rules. It likewise enjoys the added layer of Benedict’s pansexuality, which season 3 has confirmed, making his story an opportunity to break from the Bridgerton mold in exciting ways.

The series has already shown that it’s not afraid to genderswap characters, as season 3 did with Michael and Michaela Stirling, a future love interest for Francesca (Hannah Dodd). But even if they don’t genderswap Sophie, which it doesn’t seem likely that they will, that doesn’t prevent Benedict’s romance from being a queer one.