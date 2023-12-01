Sweet Home Season 1 Recap: What Happened in The K-Horror Netflix Series?

Sweet Home Season 1 Ending Explained

Season 1 ends with Cha Hyun-su surrendering himself to the Korean military, in part to distract them from the surviving members of Green Home Apartments, who use a system of underground tunnels to escape from their residence and away from the armed forces. However, their evasion is only temporary. Unbeknownst to the group, the self-serving Ryu Jae-hwan (Lee Joon-woo) has stolen and activated the tracker given to firefighter Seo Yi-kyung (Lee Si-young) by the military, in hopes of saving himself. When the group finds a ladder to the surface, the army is waiting for them, and they are loaded onto a truck. Though Yi-kyung was not the one to push the button, she decides to join the military, perhaps because she hasn’t given hope on finding her MIA fiance and father of her unborn child.

Meanwhile, Hyun-su is also in military custody. However, the final scene of season 1 sees the psychopathic Jung “we are the wolves and they are the rabbits” Ui-myeong reveal to Hyun-su that he is also in the humvee. He has taken over the body of Green Home resident Sang-wook (Lee Jin-wook), and seems ready to wreak some havoc on the military establishment that experimented on him. Does he want Hyun-su to join him?

Who Is Still Alive in Sweet Home Season 2?

A core group of characters survived season 1 of Sweet Home: The aforementioned Cha Hyun-su, Yi-kyung, and Jae-hwan are still kicking. Also alive are former ballerina Lee Eun-yoo (Go Min-si), appendix-less bass guitarist Yoon Ji-soo (Park Gyu-young), rich mom Cha Jin-ok (Kim Hee-jung), kids Kim Su-yeong (Heo Yool) and Kim Yeong-su (Choi Go), dog owner Son Hye-in (Kim Guk-hee), very good dog Bom, and scaredy cat Kang Seung-wan (Woo Jung-kook). Congratulations for surviving season 1; it wasn’t easy.

It’s unclear if gangster San-wook is still alive, or if he died when Ui-myeong took over his body. It’s also unclear if Green Home leader and Eun-yoo’s brother Lee Eun-hyeok (The Glory’s Lee Do-hyun) is still kicking. Last time we saw him, he had stayed behind as Green Home Apartment collapsed around him because he had started to transition into a monster and didn’t want to hurt his friends. So, yeah, not looking good, but you never know.

Also of potential relevancy, last time we checked, grieving mom Im Myung-sook (Lee Bong-ryun) was still gestating as some kind of giant baby monster in one of the upstairs bathrooms.

What Did We Learn About the Monsters in Sweet Home Season 1?

In season 1, the residents of Green Home are still very much learning the rules of the monster apocalypse. Yi-kyung’s missing fiance, who was doing research on the monsters before he disappeared/maybe died/maybe monster-fied called the situation a “curse” rather than an infection. As far as we know, anyone can turn into a monster at any time, and the kind of monster they turn into is connected to their desire or greed. For example, abusive grocer Kim Seok-hyeon was sensitive about his receding hairline, and turned into a hair monster. Sometimes, the monster designs are a bit less literal.