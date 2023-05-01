Blue Lights Ending Explained: What Happened To The McIntyres?

First Things First: Did Gerry Die?

We wish he didn’t, but yes. Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) did such a sterling job making Constable Gerry Cliff Blue Lights’ lovable, roguish, father figure – a mentor to Tommy, a kind soul to troubled characters like Happy, and not backwards in coming forwards when it came to showing his wife, desk sergeant Sandra (Andi Osho, Line of Duty), just how attracted he was to her.

Sadly, after being shot multiple times at the end of episode five – and despite the best efforts of Constable Jen Robinson (Hannah McClean), who overcame her fear of policing to do her best to save him – Gerry succumbed to his injuries and died. It was the shock of the series, and a testament to what a great character he was that after just five episodes losing him was such a gut punch. Seeing Sandra saying goodbye at his bedside is a scene that will stay with us for a long time.

Go well, Gerry. The only comfort we’ve got is that before he died Jen managed to return the favour to his killer – drug dealer Eoin (Art Campion, Derry Girls) – shooting him dead on sight.

What Happened To The McIntyres?

Losing Gerry also finally led to the McIntyre gang’s downfall, taking a dangerous crime family off the streets.

Of course, it wasn’t as simple as that, as at the end of episode four we discovered patriarch James McIntyre (John Lynch, The Terror) had actually been secretly working with MI5 (aka the sneaky-beakies) as an informant since 1998, in an attempt to earn his family’s safety – and only his wife Tina (Abigail McGibbon) knew.

MI5 boss Joseph (Nabil Elouahabi, Trigger Point) had convinced James he had to do one last thing for them in exchange for freedom: let the gun deal his son Mo (Michael Shea) was secretly planning with the dangerous Ginley gang go ahead, so the intelligence services could track the guns and nab the Ginleys, taking another criminal gang off the streets.