TV Shows to Fill the Happy Valley-Shaped Hole In Your Life

We’re bereft. Happy Valley has ended for good. No more Catherine and Clare having mugs of tea on the back step, no more Sgt Cawood dressed like RoboCop, no more Ryan, no more Tommy Lee Royce. It went out with a bang, but still we’re bereft. What could possibly fill that gap?

Luckily for fans, creator Sally Wainwright has a healthy back-catalogue including comedy At Home With the Braithwaites, Last Tango in Halifax, Unforgiven, Gentleman Jack and more, plus highwaywoman drama The Ballad of Renegade Nell coming this year to Disney+, so you could start there. And try the below, a hand-picked selection of great dramas – some crime, some not – that carry a flavour of Happy Valley’s brilliant writing, real-feeling characters and unforgettable performances.

Last Tango in Halifax

Stream on: BBC iPlayer (UK), Netflix (US)

Wainwright was inspired by her mother’s late-in-life love story to write this Bafta-winning 5-series BBC drama. It’s about Celia and Alan (Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi, two of the best), a couple separated as teenagers who reunite in their seventies and finally marry. Their grown-up daughters Caroline and Gillian (Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker, two more of the best) each have husbands, kids and backstories of their own. If all that doesn’t sound like enough drama for you, then trust in Sally Wainwright. There’s also a murder plot, shock deaths, affairs, pregnancies and so much more, all rendered in its creator’s rhythmic, funny, captivating style.