Happy Valley Ending Explained: Catherine, Tommy, Darius, Rob Hepworth & Faisal

Let’s get into the rest of the Happy Valley finale:

Is Tommy Lee Royce dead?

Yes. If you’d blinked, stroked the dog, or reached for a mug of tea at the wrong moment, you’d have missed it, but he’s dead. At Becky’s grave in her final scene, Catherine received a text message from her boss Mike that read: “TLR dead. Hospital just rang.” The text alert sounded the moment she kissed her fingers and touched Becky’s gravestone. Catherine read it, smiled and walked away with the reassurance that it was finally over.

Granted, you could always take the conspiracy theory route and imagine that Tommy actually woke up from his coma and was taken into witness protection after testifying against Darius Knežević, but that’s just not Happy Valley’s style. Royce got beaten, stabbed, took an overdose, set himself on fire and fell into a coma – the man’s dead. He’s not coming back, and Catherine is finally free of him.

Why didn’t Tommy try to hurt Catherine?

By the end, he didn’t want to. After telling Darius that getting revenge on Catherine was as important to him as escaping prison, Tommy had a complete change of heart. He went to Catherine’s house with a can of petrol, intending to burn it down, but after seeing Ryan’s bedroom – filled with toys and sports medals and all the accessories of a happy, loved childhood – and the photo albums containing pictures of Becky and Ryan, he realised that he wanted Catherine in Ryan’s life, and that she’d raised his son with the love and stability he’d never had.

Why did Tommy take the overdose?

He’d just bludgeoned to death the brother of Halifax’s most dangerous gangster – Darius Knežević – and killed two of his men. Tommy knew that there was no future for him. He was too scared to go back to prison, and whether in prison or out, knew that Darius would have him killed, just as he’d planned to before Tommy fought his way out of that car.

What happened to Darius Knežević?

Off-screen, he was arrested for the murder of Gary Gaggoski, following evidence given against him by a dying Tommy Lee Royce (in revenge for having reneged on their Marbella agreement). That was the evidence West Yorkshire Police needed to take Darius and his operation down, meaning the odious Tommy finally served some use.