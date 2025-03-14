Black Mirror Season 7 Trailer Reveals “USS Callister” Isn’t the Only Episode Getting a Sequel

The first thing you hear is the voice, a nasal British accent talking about software. Hang about, that sounds a lot like… it is! Will Poulter’s coder Colin Ritman from Black Mirror’s 2018 interactive episode “Bandersnatch” is back in a season seven episode (presumably one that takes place in a timeline where the viewer’s multiple choices didn’t cause Ritman to jump off a tall building or get bludgeoned to death.)

“Bandersnatch” was a surprise arrival in late 2018, and one of the first uses of Netflix’s interactive feature in which viewers could choose what characters did at decisive parts of the 1984-set story. Led by Finn Whitehead as a talented young coder whose life turns dark, it was packed with nerdy video game Easter Eggs, largely thanks to Ritman and Mohan Thakur’s software company Tuckersoft. At the time, actor Will Poulter told Den of Geek that he would love to reprise the role of Colin, and now it seems that wish has come true.

The season seven trailer below keeps the surprise tradition coming with a glimpse of Thakur, played by Asim Chaudhry, and a scene of an older Ritman with a new hairstyle, telling to a character played by Scottish actor Lewis Gribben in what look like the Tuckersoft offices: “We have to create software that elevates us or else, what is the fucking point of the tools at our disposal?”

We knew that Black Mirror season seven would feature a sequel to 2017’s “USS Callister”, the Star Trek-inspired virtual reality torture story that’s notable for having one of Black Mirror‘s rare happy endings, but this is our first concrete confirmation that the show is also returning to “Bandersnatch”, whether in a full sequel episode or simply a fun crossover with a new story. See for yourself in the trailer: