Black Mirror Season 7 Trailer Reveals “USS Callister” Isn’t the Only Episode Getting a Sequel
The new Black Mirror trailer shows Charlie Brooker’s tech dystopia also returning to another well-loved episode.
The first thing you hear is the voice, a nasal British accent talking about software. Hang about, that sounds a lot like… it is! Will Poulter’s coder Colin Ritman from Black Mirror’s 2018 interactive episode “Bandersnatch” is back in a season seven episode (presumably one that takes place in a timeline where the viewer’s multiple choices didn’t cause Ritman to jump off a tall building or get bludgeoned to death.)
“Bandersnatch” was a surprise arrival in late 2018, and one of the first uses of Netflix’s interactive feature in which viewers could choose what characters did at decisive parts of the 1984-set story. Led by Finn Whitehead as a talented young coder whose life turns dark, it was packed with nerdy video game Easter Eggs, largely thanks to Ritman and Mohan Thakur’s software company Tuckersoft. At the time, actor Will Poulter told Den of Geek that he would love to reprise the role of Colin, and now it seems that wish has come true.
The season seven trailer below keeps the surprise tradition coming with a glimpse of Thakur, played by Asim Chaudhry, and a scene of an older Ritman with a new hairstyle, telling to a character played by Scottish actor Lewis Gribben in what look like the Tuckersoft offices: “We have to create software that elevates us or else, what is the fucking point of the tools at our disposal?”
We knew that Black Mirror season seven would feature a sequel to 2017’s “USS Callister”, the Star Trek-inspired virtual reality torture story that’s notable for having one of Black Mirror‘s rare happy endings, but this is our first concrete confirmation that the show is also returning to “Bandersnatch”, whether in a full sequel episode or simply a fun crossover with a new story. See for yourself in the trailer:
Appearing pretty elevated by software in the look ahead at season seven is a long-haired, soft-spoken character played by Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, who introduces a mind-expanding tech gadget that “alters your neural structure… suddenly, you’re not just more receptive, you become a receiver.”
Capaldi is joined in the trailer – which takes a cover version of The Mamas & The Papas’ “Dream a Little Dream of Me” as its musical motif – by a huge list of big-name guest stars including, in alphabetical order: Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Asim Chaudhry, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Will Poulter, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jimmi Simpson.
They’re playing a host of new and familiar characters in stories themed around humans v artificial life, virtual reality escapism, and – in true Black Mirror style – bloody violence.
All six new episodes of season seven will land on Netflix on April 10, when we’ll bring you much more.