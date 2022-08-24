Better Call Saul: The Most Memorable Symbols

Better Call Saul is a literary show. An article of clothing is not just something to wear. A cinnamon roll is not just the dessert that Gene Takovic (Bob Odenkirk) makes while hiding in Nebraska. When we see these objects pop up throughout the story at important times, or they recur constantly, it’s safe to say creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are trying to tell us something.

With the entire show completed, and every random item accounted for, we decided it was time to decode some of the most important and memorable symbols in the show. Tell us if we missed your favorite one in the comment section. Let’s begin!

Zafiro Añejo Bottle Stopper

There are many momentous occasions in the relationship of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler, but perhaps one of the most fond memories for both characters is when they went on a scamming binge at the beginning of the second season premiere. Ever since that night out on the town, the bottle stopper on top of the Zafiro Añejo tequila they drank represented the unique bond between the two lovebirds.

It was a beverage that was often enjoyed to celebrate something, such as the Sandpiper settlement nearing its end in the third season. It was also a drink used for coping with sorrow, like when Chuck committs suicide and Jimmy and Kim are trying to grasp with the aftermath. Perhaps there is no bigger moment for the bottle stopper than when it rolls off a moving truck outside Saul’s house in the sixth season cold open.