Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad Timeline Explained

The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, and El Camino.

The nice thing about Vince Gilligan’s Albuquerque universe in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul is how neat and orderly it all is. Gilligan and his Bad and Saul writers (including Saul showrunner Peter Gould) take an engineer’s approach to crafting their series. When characters are presented with problems, the show makes sure they go about solving them in as realistic and detailed a way as possible.

That appreciation for realism and detail carries over into Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s approach to time. There are very few “circa” dates” or “I don’t know, around Christmas, 2004?” dates on either show’s calendar. Breaking Bad established a starting date in its very first episode and then the writers take great care to make sure that everything that happens after (or before) sticks to a realistic timeline.

The end result of this attention to detail is a shockingly thorough and complete timeline for both shows (and for the Breaking Bad movie, El Camino). Let’s break down everything that happens in the Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad/El Camino universe. One note before we begin: the Breaking Bad Fandom Wiki is a marvelous resource for delving into the full chronology of each show. We’ve used that as a jumping off point to present you this narrative timeline of events.