The Best WWE Raw Matches of All Time

Undertaker vs. Jeff Hardy (7/1/02)

In the early 2000s, The Undertaker dropped the undead gimmick to be a big, mean biker guy, and it wasn’t his best work. It got worse when he turned heel, as he just felt like a worse copy of Steve Austin who would stop selling two seconds after taking any kind of damage. He was still a few years away from really hitting his stride as the maestro of the big time match, and it didn’t help that he won the Undisputed Championship in a terrible match against an over-the-hill Hulk Hogan. That said, when he faced Jeff Hardy in his one and only ladder match, things really clicked.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

As part of an aborted attempt to split up the Hardy Boyz, Undertaker terrorized Team Xtreme for the sake of being a bully. He put his title on the line against Jeff Hardy, who was always on the cusp of being a singles star. The two played off of each other extremely well with enough hope in there to almost make you think Jeff was going to pull it off. It even gave us an all-timer Jim Ross call of, “Climb that ladder, kid! Make yourself famous!” while the camera work really did a great job of hiding Undertaker’s presence before his fateful comeback. Hardy looked tough in defeat, to the point that Undertaker gave him props, steering himself towards a much-needed face turn.

John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels (4/23/07)

There were plenty of reasons to hate the never-ending stretch of John Cena on top. The frustration of seeing all the eggs in one basket, the burying of talent, the way someone could point out that he was in the wrong and he’d deflect it by saying “nice speech,” the way commentators would obnoxiously cheer him above all else, and so on. That said, when push came to shove, the guy could go. Look no further than his matches with Shawn Michaels, a guy who the fans really wanted to win the title off of Cena, even though Michaels was adamant about not wanting the real-life pressures that came with it.

After Cena retained the WWE Championship against Michaels at WrestleMania 23, a four-way was set up for Backlash featuring Cena, Michaels, Randy Orton, and Edge. The go-home episode of Raw was meant to have a Cena vs. Michaels non-title rematch, as well as Orton vs. Edge, but they ran into a snag. Orton was punished for some unprofessional conduct behind the scenes, and was sent home, meaning Cena and Michaels were told to stretch their match out to nearly an hour. And the madmen did it, having an absolute killer exhibition that would be Cena’s best match yet. Not bad for a last-minute change in plans.

The whole rivalry between John Cena and CM Punk is full of awesome matches, but it all represents the desires of the fanbase vs. the stubbornness of Vince McMahon. While, yes, Cena was never going to budge as the man on top, it still meant a lot in terms of the kind of wrestler CM Punk represented. After years of WWE’s love for bulky former football players over smaller indie wrestling darlings, guys like CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and later AJ Styles were able to endure the wrath of a company that absolutely did not want them to succeed. That Punk was able to get a few high-profile wins over Cena, and even have a lengthy world title run, was a miracle, even if he was still never truly the company’s headliner.

When The Rock returned, it was only a matter of time before he entered the title picture and won the belt off Punk. Cena won that year’s Royal Rumble, meaning that WrestleMania main event was written in stone. Still, they dangled the possibility of an alternative to the viewers by having one last Cena vs. Punk match for the #1 contender spot. Knowing it was going to be their last go, the two left it all in the ring, creating a grand finale to their feud. They even made waves by throwing in a piledriver, which apparently got them in hot water backstage.