WWE on Netflix Has A Chance To Recapture A Golden Era

In the ever-evolving landscape of sports entertainment, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has consistently demonstrated an uncanny ability to be at the forefront of broadcast industry trends. WWE’s latest move, a $5 billion deal with Netflix to broadcast WWE Raw, exemplifies the company’s forward-thinking approach.

With its first Raw set to air on Jan. 6, WWE’s newest partnership marks another evolution of Netflix’s approach to live content as well. The streaming monolith is coming off a historic ratings win for the NFL on Christmas Day and both companies are bullish on the potential for ratings to snowball as Netflix and WWE are set to ring in the new year together. By audience scale alone, WWE’s access to Netflix’s mammoth audience of over 282 million subscribers globally could usher in a new Golden Era for wrestling.

To understand how we got to the point where WWE could potentially see its largest viewing audience in company history, we have to look back at four key broadcasting innovations that got us here.

The Golden Era Meets PPV

Let’s turn the clock back to 1985 a.k.a. “The Golden Era.” While most wrestling companies relied on the traditional broadcast models, WWE (then known as WWF) made a bold gamble by putting WrestleMania 1 on pay-per-view (PPV). During this time, PPV was in its infancy and mostly boxing took advantage of upselling its audience. To order a PPV, some viewers had to call their local provider and drive to pick up a special box to access the broadcast. There was nothing convenient about ordering a PPV, so the mere fact that WrestleMania 1 had over one million viewers, the largest PPV program ever at the time, was astonishing and set the stage for a lucrative business model for years to come.