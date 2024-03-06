Sting’s Best Wrestling Matches of All Time: From AEW and WWE to WCW

The match is a collection of 10 fantastic workers just going ham for over 20 minutes in a double ring. The ending is simple, but perfect in how it ties together a match based around teamwork. While the 1996 WarGames (also a big deal for Sting) might be the most important version of the match, this one is easily the most enjoyable take on good and evil battling it out in the Match Beyond. Trademark.

Sting vs. Big Van Vader (WCW, 1992)

Big Van Vader was arguably Sting’s greatest rival, more so than even Flair. He was the Clubber Lang to Sting’s Rocky, or the Bane to his Batman. The two had a hell of a feud with some exceptional and hard-hitting in-ring storytelling. Their title match at Great American Bash is worth a look on its own, as it’s all about Sting going into a fight he cannot win, as he’s not 100% and he’s up against a threat that’s just too much for him. There’s no need for it to be a quick squash or a scenario where the heel wins due to last-minute cheating. It’s just a hero fighting against impossible odds until he can no longer escape his fate. It rocks.

That said, it’s their rematch at Starrcade ’92 that really shines. Vader had to drop the title to Ron Simmons due to a knee injury, but returned down the line. A King of Cable tournament was used for both Sting and Vader to regain their respective momentum, culminating in a finals at the PPV. There’s more intensity in this rematch, as Sting steps up his game and is treated more like an equal to Vader than an underdog. The feud continued with a Strap Match a few months later that’s also worth looking at.

Sting vs. Diamond Dallas Page (WCW, 1999)

Once the New World Order took over WCW, it was the best of times and the worst of times for Sting. Having transformed into a Crow knockoff, Sting was treated as a total badass antihero, but this involved a year out of the ring, and some seriously bungled storytelling. That I can’t recommend any Hogan matches is a travesty, considering how major that pairing looked on paper. Simply put, there are few Sting matches to look out for in his most memorable period.

Luckily, he had a couple real bangers with Diamond Dallas Page, one of the other top names who didn’t feel like part of the problem. In 1998, they had a face vs. face title match on Nitro that was slow for the most part, but had some great intensity and an excellent finish. Luckily, they decided to redo that exact finish a year later on another Nitro in another title match. This time, DDP was playing heel and there was definitely more of a pulse to this showdown. The match is somewhat ruined by the rest of the night’s storytelling, but watching it on its own, it’s an example of two great wrestlers meshing together and making me wish they crossed paths more often.

Sting vs. Kurt Angle (TNA, 2007)

TNA has always been a long stretch of disasters but with its share of shining moments. For much of its existence, the promotion was a poorly managed haven for talent who didn’t fit with WWE. This could be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on just why WWE didn’t want them. Sting was happier with the relaxed schedule that TNA gave him and he was always treated as a big deal. In 2007, the promotion put him in a major PPV title match against Kurt Angle at Bound for Glory.