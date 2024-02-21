15 Things WCW Did Better Than WWE

6. The Cruiserweight Division

This one should go without saying. WCW had lots of ideas for how to differentiate itself from WWF before the latter adapted to each new strategy. Putting higher-profile matches on the Monday show? Moving the product in an edgier direction? Introducing a heel authority figure? Blurring the lines between reality and fiction? WWF figured out their own take on all of those WCW initiatives in time. Highlighting smaller wrestlers, specifically luchadores, and showcasing them in exciting gravity-defying matches full of insane acrobatics off the top rope? WCW made that work really well for a good stretch. WWF…? Not so much.

WWF introduced the Light Heavyweight division, which lasted longer than you’d think, but considering Gillberg held the title for over a year during the Monday Night Wars, it’s hard to argue they really tried that hard. They did recruit some masked Mexican wrestling talent and had that one Royal Rumble where they threw in some luchadores to fill up the thin roster. The company played around with Cruiserweight divisions on and off for years, but it was always treated as more of an obligation than something they took seriously.

5. Diamond Dallas Page

For a time, when wrestling fans debated on a hypothetical WWF vs. WCW dream card, one of the go-to matches was Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Rock due to both being considered the “The People’s Champ” of their respective promotions. For The Rock, it was just a moniker to point out that he was popular. He was the champion to the people. DDP, on the other hand, was the champion OF the people. He was the working class Bruce Springsteen wrestler who was down to earth and would constantly fight it out with his ribs taped up. It took him a while to reach that spot on the mountain, but compared to everyone else, he’s probably the top name to suffer from WCW’s booking issues the least. There’s no major moment where it feels like the company outright ruined him.

When Vince bought WCW, DDP wanted to be part of history, so he refused to sit out his contract and gave up a ton of money just to be part of the Invasion. He was repaid by being put in a lousy storyline where he was stalking the Undertaker’s wife, followed by endless beatings and losses. Once that died down, DDP found some success as a deranged life coach, which led to a quick European Championship run. At least the gimmick then led to his real-life turn as a yoga instructor.

4. Brian Pillman

That this one is on the list is a tragedy. Brian Pillman had a wonderful career at WCW. That he was in a tag team with none other than Steve Austin and executive producer Eric Bischoff decided that Pillman was the star of the duo should tell you something about how far he could have gone. He won the first match on the very first Nitro. He was a member of the Four Horsemen, and not one of the members people laugh about like Paul Roma. The guy was having bangers and his “Loose Cannon” gimmick was an early take on where wrestling would eventually go.

Then Bischoff fired him as part of a story…but made the act legit to add to the realism. Instead of seeing the story through and returning after a couple months, Pillman used that opportunity to skip town and sign with WWF so he could be with his buddies Steve Austin and Bret Hart. But then the WWF created a feud between Austin and Pillman, which at one point involved the latter pulling a gun on his former tag team partner. It was a bit cringe even back then, and the WWF and Pillman later apologized for the storyline.