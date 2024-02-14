15 WWE Champions Who Didn’t Deserve the Title

14. Rey Mysterio (World Heavyweight Championship, first run)

Rey Mysterio is a legendary talent, and in a perfect world, he would have made for a wonderful world champion. Unfortunately, WWE just had no idea how to use him in that spot. With Eddie Guerrero’s death so fresh, Mysterio dedicated the 2006 Royal Rumble match to his memory, meaning he practically had to win or else it would be in poor taste. While there were plans to leave him out of the WrestleMania title match, he still got his spot anyway and defeated Kurt Angle and Randy Orton in a triple threat to win the belt.

In the months that followed, Mysterio was nothing more than a tiny punching bag. He was constantly being put into non-title matches against guys who would crush him with little problem. When the title was on the line, he would barely squeak out a win. When it came time for him to lose, he moved on to wrestling Chavo Guerrero for a while. Come on, man. Nobody deserves that.

13. Randy Orton (World Heavyweight Championship, second run)

WWE gave Alberto Del Rio a big push early on by having him win the 2011 Royal Rumble. He faced Edge at WrestleMania, only to lose. Edge retired shortly after that, which forced WWE to pivot to Christian vs. Del Rio for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship. Christian came out of it the winner and it was a well-deserved and heartfelt moment.

Then Randy Orton was moved to SmackDown and immediately beat Christian for the title to preserve the WWE status quo. As this was pre-taped, fans were angry before the whole thing even aired. Orton and Christian tried to play damage control on social media, but what was done was done. Any hope of a face title run for Christian was dashed as he lost a series of rematches, turned heel, won the belt briefly via technicality, and then dropped it yet again.

12. Bobby Lashley (ECW Championship)

Let’s get one thing straight: Bobby Lashley is fantastic. He would go on to do great work as champion in TNA and his later WWE career. But as ECW Champion, Lashley was just unfortunate. I think the hate for ECW December to Dismember is overblown, but Lashley’s spot as the increasingly predictable new champion in a match featuring Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, and the last-minute switching out of Sabu was just poison to the crowd. He represented the show that got Paul Heyman ousted from WWE for a good while.

Lashley just did not fit in with the brand and his feuds felt like a completely separate part of the show. After feuding with Vince and Umaga, Lashley got drafted to Raw, which forced him to vacate the brand-specific championship. Lashley was gone shortly after anyway, so the whole push as ECW’s top guy felt incredibly pointless.