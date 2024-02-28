WWE Champions Who Lost the Title Way Too Soon

Then the Cruiserweight division and its show 205 Live went in a very different direction by bringing in Enzo Amore, whose in-ring work was lacking, but he had more than enough charisma to make up for it. Neville not only dropped the title to Enzo at the first opportunity, but Enzo then became the focus and sudden top heel of the cruiserweight corner of WWE. 205 Live immediately revolved around him. Neville was set to lose a rematch, but decided to walk out and sit out the rest of his contract. Due to his real-life issues, Enzo was not long for WWE and was removed from the company while he was still champion. All things considered, they probably should have kept the spotlight on Neville.

11. Eddie Guerrero as WWE Champion (2004)

At No Way Out 2004, Eddie Guerrero became SmackDown’s top guy after defeating Brock Lesnar, with a little assist from Goldberg. Eddie retained against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XX, giving us the final image of Eddie and fellow world champion Chris Benoit celebrating together. Endearing then, depressing now. At the time, Eddie becoming WWE Champion felt like a long time coming.

The problem was that after WrestleMania, the title picture on SmackDown was hurting. The WWE writers just couldn’t seem to find a captivating challenger to keep things interesting, and behind the scenes Eddie felt like a failure, as he was the face of the ailing brand. Bradshaw was eventually repackaged as JBL to give the company a new villain and within a month or so succeeded in dethroning Eddie. JBL proceeded to have a lengthy reign, and Eddie never reached those heights again.

10. Big E as WWE Champion (2022)

There is no reason why the stretch between Big E winning Money in the Bank and losing the title should have been as bad as it was. The muscle of the New Day got his chance at the bigtime and after weeks of hinting that he was going to prey on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he finally announced on Twitter that he was going to cash in against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw. And so, he showed up after Lashley retained against Randy Orton, which wasn’t exactly the behavior of a face, but he got the job done. Then Big E proceeded to lose just as often as he won, only in the form of non-title matches.

On the Day 1 event, Brock Lesnar was thrown into a multi-man match for the WWE Championship and, of course, won. A new flavor in the title picture was discarded in favor of a Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar rematch. Big E fell back into the midcard and it didn’t take much longer for him to be hit with a career-threatening neck injury. Big E deserved better.

9. Rey Mysterio as WWE Champion (2011)

One of the most annoying things in wrestling storytelling is when a face does something that paints them as a total asshole and nobody ever calls them out on it. In this case, that asshole was John Cena. In 2011, CM Punk defeated Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank right as Punk’s contract was running out. On the following night’s Raw, an eight-man tournament was held to decide a new champion for the vacated titled, with Vince McMahon preparing to “fire” Cena for his failure against Punk. Due to time restraints, the finals got moved to the next week. In the final segment, Cena ended up not getting fired.