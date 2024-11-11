The Best TV Shows With Bad First Seasons

The result is one of the strangest collections of episodes you’ll ever see from an otherwise beloved series. This season’s lackadaisical pacing may have worked in a more serialized show slowly building toward something. Sadly, many episodes often drag along with only half-hearted attempts at drama occasionally appearing to remind you that you’re still alive. Even the wonderfully weird moments are too scattered to be anything more than frustrating blips on a static radar. Mercifully, the season’s better episodes and some beneficial behind-the-scenes circumstances showed a better way forward that TNG would soon follow.

Parks and Recreation

Available on: Peacock (U.S.), ITVX (U.K.)

You can sum up Parks and Recreation‘s woeful six-episode first season with the name “Mark Brendanawicz.” Due respect to actor Paul Schneider (who tries his absolute best with what he was given), but that character’s painfully generic love interest role gets to the heart of a series so desperate to maintain its “kind of like The Office” origins that it was seemingly terrified of displaying more than a hint of personality lest everything go off the rails.

This is essentially a season-long pilot filled with generational talent going through the motions as they struggle to figure out their characters. It has all the awkwardness and scattered humor of going to an improv show on amateur night. It’s remarkable that this show was able to turn things around so quickly in the early parts of its second season. As for Mark, he stayed around for a time, though the changing direction of the series made it clear there wasn’t a place for such a throwback character concept. Perhaps Mark should have been louder, angrier, and given access to a time machine.

Halt and Catch Fire

Available on: AMC+ (U.S.)

Every Halt and Catch Fire fan reaches that point in their life when they have to seriously weigh the consequences of continuing to push this show on their friends. Desperate pleas of “It gets better!” are soon undercut by the painful admission that you can’t skip the lackluster first season of this otherwise compelling drama about the rise of the PC industry during the ‘80s and early ‘90s. At some point, you start to sound crazy going to bat for this one.