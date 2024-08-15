The Forgotten TV Crossover Episodes Only Geeks Will Remember

Urkel Visits the Tanners

Full House epitomized the family sitcom during the 1980s and 1990s, for better and for worse. If any show could give it a run in the corny department, though, it would be Family Matters. Both shows applied a liberal count of background musical numbers and overdramatic family drama to intoxicate overworked parents who had to watch the show with their adoring children every Friday night.

In a fun and extremely cheesy crossover event on ABC’s T.G.I.F. lineup, Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) from Family Matters invades the lives of the Tanner family on Full House. From learning how to walk with swag with Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) to providing life advice to Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), Urkel flashed all of his usual catchphrases until the sap was pouring out of the rabbit ears on the TV set!

The Golden Girls Try to Cure Empty Nest Syndrome

With a putrid 3.6-star rating on IMDb, the “Empty Nests” episode of The Golden Girls introduced a primitive version of a nearly decade-long sitcom on NBC. The gals get to know their neighbors, played by Rita Moreno and Paul Dooley, but none of the usual comedic zip tinges the lines delivered by the legends.

Empty Nest eventually turned into a venerable and underrated classic once freed from the constraints of its terrible pilot. Estelle Getty even became a regular starting in 1993, an idea that allowed The Golden Girls to live on while not taking the spotlight away from Empty Nest’s characters.

Ray Barone Travels to Queens

Kevin James used to appear on Everybody Loves Raymond years before he got his show, The King of Queens. CBS was able to test James’ ability to perform on the sitcom stage without any of the consequences of a flop. Clearly, the people backstage were impressed and gave the jolly, overweight comedian the aforementioned show where he bickered with his father-in-law and argued with his wife Carrie for almost an entire decade.

Ray Romano and Kevin James possess great chemistry and it already felt like King of Queens existed in Raymond’s universe because of his introduction on that series, so Ray’s character then appeared several times on James’ show. It almost made too much sense to pass up on that opportunity, and the Eye Network certainly didn’t. Other characters from Raymond such as Marie (Doris Roberts) and Frank (Peter Boyle) also made cameos.