The Best Prison-Set TV Series Ranked

Taylor Schilling plays Piper (surname changed to Chapman for the show) with a wide-eyed, wet-behind-the-ears intensity, channelling an awkward innocence that occasionally borders on arrogance. Piper doesn’t feel that she belongs in prison. Not with these ‘others’, these criminals, who clearly deserve their fate. But as she adjusts to life in prison, makes connections and gets to know (and be accepted by) her fellow inmates, the fear of her fish-out-of-water scenario gradually gives way to empathy and understanding. She discovers, as we do, that most of the women in Litchfield Prison are as much victims as perpetrators: women who have been failed by familial and societal support systems in ways that most of us would struggle to fathom.

For the first season this is Piper’s story, but as the series expands, so too does its focus and scope. It gradually moves away from its ostensibly comedic premise and allows bigger issues and darker shades to seep into the narrative, while never losing its heart or humour. Each of the large and compelling ensemble gets a proper chance to shine (especially Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren, arguably Uzo Aduba’s breakout role), as the writers drill ever deeper into their fates, hopes, dreams, pasts, and miseries. By the time the series ends we’ve felt the agonies and victories of most of them and experienced at least one tragic character death that’s as sad, numbing and game-changing as Lem’s exit from The Shield.

4. Black Bird

Welsh actor Taran Egerton is being touted as the next Bruce Willis, largely due to his turn in last year’s airport-based action thriller Carry On. But Egerton is no one-trick pony. A strong and versatile set of acting chops sit behind the muscles and bravura, which is plain to see in his acclaimed performances in biopics such as Eddie the Eagle and Rocketman. And those chops are certainly on display, to breath-taking effect, in Apple TV’s limited series Black Bird (which, like Escape at Dannemora, is based on a true story).

Egerton plays Jimmy Keene, a drug-runner with a surfeit of charm, a winsome grin, and a semi-functional moral compass. When he’s sent down for ten years in a low security prison without hope of parole, FBI agent Lauren McCauley (Sepideh Moafi, who most recently graced our screens as Mia in the excellent sci-fi series Scavengers Reign) approaches him with a deal: go ‘undercover’ in a maximum-security prison to get close to and successfully elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall, and we’ll commute your sentence. It’s Jimmy’s love for his ailing father, (retired cop “Big Jim” Keene, played by Ray Liotta, in his final TV role), who may not last another year much less ten, that propels him into action.

What follows is an exciting, edge-of-the-seat thriller that incorporates elements of Mindhunter into the mix. For every prison riot or potentially fatal dilemma Jimmy has to face there’s hours of talking between Jimmy and Larry, each moment of it imbued with tension and horror. If you’ve only ever seen Paul Walter Hauser as Stingray in Netflix’s Cobra Kai, you’ll be blown away by his unsettlingly creepy and nuanced performance as Larry Hall. If you’ve only ever seen Taran Egerton in Carry On, you’ll quickly realise why this talented actor is so much more than an action star.

3. The Night Of

Riz Ahmed shines in The Night Of as Nasir ‘Naz’ Khan, a Pakistani American student who finds himself stuck on the wrong side of the criminal justice system thanks to a combination of bad choices, bad luck, and post-9/11 prejudice.