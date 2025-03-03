Sherlock Holmes Actors Ranked From Passable to Perfect

6. Christopher Plummer in Silver Blaze (1977) and Murder by Decree (1979)

Christopher Plummer played Holmes in the 1977 Canadian TV movie, Silver Blaze, an adaptation of a Doyle short story. He’s better known, however, for his second case: Bob Clark’s 1979 original, Murder by Decree. Opposite the peerless James Mason as Watson, Plummer’s Holmes delves into the enduring real-life mystery of Jack the Ripper’s true identity as the killer brings carnage to 1880s Whitechapel. His conclusions align with Alan Moore’s in From Hell: skulduggery in high places, and the sickening slaughter of vulnerable women whose only crime was knowing too much. Many screen Sherlocks dial up the condescension; Plummer finds the source of Holmes’s empathy and deep sense of justice. It’s an atmospheric mystery, with righteous outrage at its heart.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

5. Nicholas Rowe in Young Sherlock Holmes (1986)

Mature and melancholy takes on the great detective aren’t uncommon, as we’ve seen, but there’s only one young Sherlock Holmes. (Not for long, mind you; Guy Ritchie’s having another crack at the character with a Young Sherlock miniseries for Prime Video later this year.) Barry Levinson’s 1986 film stars the marvellous Nicholas Rowe as a teenage Holmes accompanied by Alan Cox as an equally plausible young Watson. Here, the pair meet at boarding school and investigate a case that ends in heartbreak for the budding sleuth. Former Watson Nigel Stock turns up in a key role, while the film takes its place in cinema history for the appearance of the first fully computer-generated character. Watch out for a lovely nod to the movie in an earlier item on this list, too: Rowe made an appearance in Ian McKellen’s Mr Holmes as a silent-film version of the detective, two decades after his first appearance as the character.

4. Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock (2010-2017)

Why is Cumberbatch’s Holmes so (comparatively) low on this list, you might ask? Well, he wouldn’t have been in 2010, as you’ll gather if you read any of my glowing appraisals from way back when on this very website… If we just breeze past that last of the four series, beset by all its attendant controversies, there’s still loads to enjoy: the rapport between this most condescending – yet oddly endearing – of Sherlocks and his loyal Watson (Martin Freeman), the most memorable of Mrs Hudsons (Una Stubbs), a hugely likeable Lestrade (Rupert Graves) and some deliciously convoluted mysteries in a modern London that Cumberbatch’s Holmes jars with pleasingly. Will it ever return? Over to you, Moffat and Gatiss…

3. Jonny Lee Miller in Elementary (2012-2019)

The 2010s gave us two contemporary takes on Holmes, with just a little bit of competitive jostling for position. Funnily enough, the world turned out to be big enough for more than one modern-day Sherlock. CBS’s Elementary was always a hair’s breadth from true greatness, hindered by its procedural structure. When it shone, though, we benefited from one of the finest interpretations of the character to date. Jonny Lee Miller captured Sherlock’s soul – the genius, the demons, the fundamental goodness of the man – and added magic of his own. Alongside a female Watson who matched him for intelligence (Lucy Liu, cool and supremely capable), this Holmes was surrounded by a fine supporting cast including Natalie Dormer as a particularly devastating Moriarty, John Noble as Holmes père and Rhys Ifans as Mycroft. Laden with satisfyingly deep allusions to Holmes lore – Ophelia Lovibond’s troubled Kitty Winter, lifted from Doyle’s ‘The Case of the Illustrious Client’, is a particular standout – it’s a show well worth investigating.

2. Jeremy Brett in Sherlock Holmes (1984-1994)

Jeremy Brett had actually played Dr Watson in a stage production of The Crucifer of Blood when he took up the role of the world’s number-one – well, its only, but let’s not split hairs – consulting detective. For many Holmes aficionados, he’d top this list. Over ten years, Granada Television adapted 43 of Doyle’s 60 stories to memorable effect. David Burke was replaced by Edward Hardwicke as Watson after the first series, and the Brett/Hardwicke pairing is one of the first to spring to mind when we imagine the inseparable duo. Brett’s impassioned, intense Holmes is at the heart of these polished mysteries, while Hardwicke took Watson back to the efficient man of action we meet in Doyle’s stories. That last point is emblematic of the authenticity that marks this particular adaptation, and which is deeply appreciated by so many fans. In terms of the top spot, Brett’s Holmes only has one true rival…

1. Basil Rathbone in The Hound of the Baskervilles (1939), The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1939), Sherlock Holmes and the Voice of Terror (1942), Sherlock Holmes and the Secret Weapon (1943), Sherlock Holmes in Washington (1943), Sherlock Holmes Faces Death (1943), The Spider Woman (1944), The Scarlet Claw (1944), The Pearl of Death (1944), The House of Fear (1945), The Woman in Green (1945), Pursuit to Algiers (1945), Terror by Night (1946), and Dressed to Kill (1946)

Basil Rathbone’s portrayal of Sherlock Holmes got off to an inauspicious start when 20th Century Fox dropped the series after two films. Luckily for Holmesians everywhere, Universal picked up where they left off, putting out an impressive 12 movies between 1942 and 1946. In a bold move, Universal transplanted this Holmes from the usual gas-lit ambience of his nineteenth-century origins – as seen in Rathbone’s first two films – and shifted the setting to what was then the present day: the war-torn 1940s. Rathbone had unsuccessfully volunteered to fight in World War Two when conflict broke out in 1939. In the end, he got the chance to do his bit for his country by another route. His Holmes fought the Gestapo, searched for a missing secret agent in Washington and solved other cases loosely adapted from Doyle’s short stories. Rathbone’s look was that of the Holmes immortalised by Sidney Paget in his illustrations for The Strand magazine, in which Doyle’s stories had first appeared; with Nigel Bruce’s loveably silly Watson by his side and tales shrouded in sinister atmosphere, the actor made an indelible impression. As long as Sherlock Holmes is remembered, Rathbone’s evocation of the character will remain the one to beat. And that, my dear Watson, will be forever.