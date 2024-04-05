The Best 2000s British Sci-Fi TV Series (Aside from Doctor Who)

As we saw during our look at 90s British sci-fi shows, if you take Doctor Who off the telly then people will keep trying to invent it. In a similar vein, back when Charlie Brooker was just a particularly sweary videogame journalist, “Futurecast” followed in the footsteps of Play For Tomorrow as TV’s latest attempt at inventing Black Mirror (with one instalment, “Kidnap” even sharing a director with Bryn Higgins of “The Waldo Moment” fame).

It was a short and quickly forgotten series comprising three television dramas, each speculating on what life, and specifically, television might be like in 2012. Its predictions are a mixed bag – television transmitted exclusively through the internet? Yeah, pretty much. The UK becoming absorbed into a European superstate? If only.

Life on Mars (2006)

Stream on: BritBox (US & UK) BBC iPlayer (UK)

You know what there isn’t enough of on TV in 2024? Opening narration that explains the premise of the show every week. Life on Mars offers a classic of the genre. And it is a great premise – take the protagonist of your typical 21st century police procedural, soaked in forensics and political correctness (this being a thing we still pretended police did in 2006), and drop them into the world of the 1970s, when cops would have a beer for lunch, then find the nearest ethnic minority to the scene of the crime and beat them up until they confessed (this being a thing we pretended police no longer did in 2006).

It made for great TV, although as it went it did begin to suffer from Don Draper Syndrome, with the misogynist, racist alcoholic Gene Hunt getting an easier ride from the show as he became a poster boy for “Retrosexuals” (the favoured term at the time for men who like beer and not doing housework).

It would later have an 80s spin-off in Ashes to Ashes, by which time Hunt was positively cuddly.