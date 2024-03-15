Shaun of the Dead Defined the Modern Nerd Movie for Better and Worse

Before Spaced, writer and director Kevin Smith made nerd culture a key aspect of his characters. Randall (Jeff Anderson) and Dante (Brian O’Halloran) of Clerks (1994) have detailed conversations about the ethics of blowing up the Death Star in Star Wars, while Smith gives the world one of the first cinematic Stan Lee cameos with his follow-up Mallrats (1995). The quality of these scripts might vary, but they more often than not treated the geeky parts of their characters as grounded in real and recognizable emotions.

That hasn’t always been the case. In the decades that followed Shaun of the Dead, references to beloved material too often catechized the viewers, ensuring that watchers show the proper deference to movies they love instead of telling their own stories. The 2009 movie Fanboys, directed by Kyle Newman, serves as an early example. Fanboys follows four childhood friends who gather in 1998 to steal a copy of The Phantom Menace, so their friend Linas (Chris Marquette) can see it before he dies of cancer. Although it does briefly acknowledge the prequel’s poor reception among Star Wars fans, the movie is most interested in the type rabid fandom encouraged by sites such as Ain’t It Cool News — whose founder Harry Knowles appears in Fanboys.

Fanboys comes from writer Adam F. Goldberg, who would go on to create the sitcom The Goldbergs, which deals heavily in ’80s pop culture references, and from Ernest Cline, the man who wrote the novel Ready Player One. Even with the great Steven Spielberg directing the adaptation, Ready Player One treats ’80s media as the high point in human civilization, and rewards those with the most knowledge of it with untold power.

On a larger scale, the nerd movie approach takes the form of the legacy sequel, in which characters on-screen embody reverence for source material that some fans expect. The most egregious examples involve J.J. Abrams, who filled his Star Wars and Star Trek movies with references that mattered to fans, but made no sense within the fictional worlds. Why would the Kelvin Universe Kirk and Spock care about Khan, a character they never heard of before John Harrison revealed his true name in Star Trek Into Darkness? Why would citizens of Tattoine care that Rey identifies herself as a Skywalker, a name that — at best — signifies a galactic warlord?

So bad is the focus on nerd fidelity that legacy sequels twist the original material into something that it never was. Jason Reitman turned Ghostbusters: Afterlife into a dour family drama with derivative ghosts, losing the ramshackle energy that made the original a classic. The X-Men animated references in recent MCU flicks lack the soapy energy of the original cartoons and feel like promises for more corporate synergy.

Time and again, these films take the fun and humanity out of nerd culture, destroying it with reverence and/or marketing greed.