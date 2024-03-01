The Best 1990s British Sci-Fi TV Series (When There Was No Doctor Who)

Come, sit, and hear sad stories of what it was like to be a young British millennial nerd. The nineties were, in many ways, a dark age for British science fiction. Doctor Who was gone, apart from one Children in Need crossover with EastEnders – Dimensions in Time in 1993 – and an American co-produced movie simply called “Doctor Who” (which we would all pretend to hate while treasuring our VHS recording and commemorative Radio Times issue).

Over the pond, TV sci-fi was in the middle of a golden age, with three Star Trek series, Babylon 5, Farscape, The X-Files and Stargate SG-1 only marking the tip of a science fictional iceberg. But British fans could only watch these episodes months or even years after the fact, particularly if they had only access to terrestrial television, and were forced to paw through magazines and websites for reviews and plot summaries to sate their hunger.

Yet, throughout this long, dark decade, there were still occasional glimpses of hope. Every once in a while someone would step up and attempt to create that mythical beast, the “Good” British Sci-Fi TV Show (because it was a rule at the time that everyone had to be very snarky and dismissive of all the shows in our 1970s and 1980s lists).

And here they are.