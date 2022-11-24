Ghosts Series 5: What Could Happen Next?

Speaking on the Standard Issue podcast recently, two of Ghosts’ creators and stars Ben Willbond and Jim Howick confirmed it was Katy Wix’s choice to leave, with Willbond explaining it was ‘a really sad thing to do but we had to come up with a way of it fitting it into the show, making sure that Katy was comfortable with it.’

The big question we’re left with is: who could be next? Speaking about this, Howick said: ‘Who knows? It’s a totally open door for someone else, the possibility of someone else being sucked off. Or all of them going.’ Willbond added: ‘Or all of them going at once maybe! I’m just going to leave that hanging in the air.’

Let’s take a look at the potential candidates, and how likely it is they could be next to go to ghost heaven:

Pat

The very concept of the ghosts ascending to another realm appeared back in series one of Ghosts, in the episode Happy Death Day, as Pat mistakenly thinks a bright light in the doorway means he’s got closure and can ‘move on’. So it would make sense for him to be next – not only has he seen his family and discovered his memory will live on in his namesake grandson, in series two he also saw and forgave the boy who killed him. He seems an obvious, albeit regrettable, choice.

Thomas

It seems as though Thomas lives (or, well, ghosts) for one thing only: his love for Alison. If she were ever to reciprocate in any way, how could he not immediately ascend to heaven? For him, it would feel like he was already there.

Humphrey

It feels as though if Humphrey could only reunite his head with his body for long enough, he’d be a shoo-in for moving on. That said, when we discovered his death story at the start of series three, one bit of unfinished business came to light: due to his accidental decapitation, he is wrongly thought of as the mastermind behind the plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth I. If the truth were to come out, perhaps that’d be the closure he needs.