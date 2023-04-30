Great Expectations’ Ending Proves This Big Bad Adaptation Is Just a Widdle Softy At Heart

Not so. Underneath this adaptation’s tough guy act, it turns out, beats the heart of an absolute sweetie-pie. The finale waved a magic wand over the original story’s pain and complexity, and delivered up a conclusion straight out of wish fulfilment fan-fiction.

Dickens Already Rewrote His Original Ending

Great Expectations’ first published ending, before Dickens was prevailed upon to rewrite it, was bleak. On a visit to Satis House, Miss Havisham repents for her cruelty to Pip and Estella before her wedding dress catches on fire and Pip is unable to rescue her before she and the house are consumed by flames. Compeyson drowns in the Thames after a fight with Magwitch, who then dies of his injuries with Pip at his side.

Pip ends the novel unmarried and alone, having lost Biddy in marriage to Joe Gargery (a widower since Pip’s sister was bludgeoned to death by the villainous Orlick – absent from this TV version). Pip parts ways with Estella, who’s remarried after the death of her abusive first husband Bentley Drummle.

Dickens’ second ending – the one that’s attached to most modern versions of the novel – kept almost all of the above but lost Estella’s second husband and instead suggests that she and Pip will get married. It’s the happier version, considered by some readers and critics the rightful conclusion and by others a cop-out bowing to commercial pressure that undermines the novel’s themes. Well, wait ‘til anyone of that opinion hears about this new version…

The BBC/FX Adaptation Waves a Magic Wand

In the BBC/FX series finale, everybody gets a treat. Miss Havisham doesn’t just repent for her sins and then die, she starts to recover from her morbid fixations, and lives to tell the tale. Magwitch and Estella – father and daughter temporarily united – force her to change her wedding dress for normal clothes, and she burns the possessions that remind her of her past life. When Compeyson comes to her for gold, he fakes an apology, she kisses him, tries to shoot him, and deliberately sets the house on fire to escape him. Compeyson and Magwitch fight in the burning building and die side by side in the flames, while Miss Havisham watches Satis House burn, standing safely outside. That’s the last we’re shown of her.

In this new version, Pip doesn’t marry Estella, despite her asking him to propose to her using Miss Havisham’s ring. Pip won’t accept Estella’s terms of needing to marry somebody who loves her but whom she doesn’t love, and so he returns the ring and tells Estella that what she needs is her equal, a fellow exile from the human race. Pip then marries his childhood friend Biddy, a schoolteacher who’s become a Chartist and seeks to change the world through political activism. And so a million readers’ wishes through the centuries for Pip and Biddy to get together are granted.