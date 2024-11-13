Bad Sisters Recap: How JP Died, the Life Insurance, Roger, the Claffin Bros. & More

In the season one finale, Matt found physical evidence of the murder at the cabin where JP’s body was found. He then overheard the sisters discussing the murder and its cover-up, and was begged by Becka not to report them. Eventually, Matt decided to burn his evidence, and in exchange, Grace withdrew her claim on JP’s life insurance. The Claffins’ family firm survived, Thomas’ wife gave birth to a healthy baby girl, the Garvey sisters dodged prison for their role in JP’s death, and Grace and the others were finally free of the Prick. A happy ending, in other words, but in season two, somebody’s guilt is about to threaten that happiness.

Who Killed JP?

Despite Grace’s sisters – without her knowledge – trying to poison, shoot with an arrow, drown, freeze and explode JP to protect Grace and their niece Blanaid (Saise Quinn) from his abuse, Grace turned out to be the one who killed him. At their cabin, Grace strangled JP to death using his pyjama bottoms after he punched her hard in the stomach and told her that a decade earlier, he had impregnated her sister Eva (who had subsequently lost the pregnancy). Grace knew that JP had raped Eva and strangled him for it, and for the years of abuse she’d suffered by his hand.

Inspired by watching a film about the death of Isadora Duncan, who died by asphyxiation when a scarf she was wearing became tangled in the axel of a car, Grace set the stage for JP’s “accidental” death. She put his body on a quadbike and wrapped a long red scarf she’d just knitted around his neck, tangling it in the mechanism before sending it all crashing into a tree. Except, Grace didn’t work alone.

What Did Roger Do?

JP was as vindictive and cruel to his neighbour Roger Muldoon as he was to everybody else. Jealous of the friendly rapport Roger had with Grace, JP attempted to entrap him by posing online as a young boy in Roger’s church youth group and luring him into a sexual discussion. When Roger didn’t incriminate himself, JP made an anonymous complaint to the police naming Roger as a paedophile. Roger was cleared of wrongdoing after the police took away his computer, but he lost his role in the church and his standing in the community. As a result, in season two, he’s has moved out of his home and is now living with his sister Angelica, a new character played by Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw.

On the night that Grace killed JP, Roger had gone to the cabin to confront him about his harmful lies. Seeing Grace’s predicament, he helped her to stage JP’s ‘accident’, though she edited his involvement out of the version she told her sisters, making it a secret shared just by the two of them.

What Happened to JP’s Mother, Father and Sister?

As far as we know, they’re all dead and JP was responsible for at least one and very likely two of those deaths. JP was a disturbed child who displayed early psychopathic tendencies. As a boy, he collected frogs, named them, and then drowned them in glasses of milk. In childhood, he had a sister named Laura who was seen in a family photo album holding a cat named Miso and wearing a pair of red dungarees. “Laura is gone now,” her mother Minna (Nina Norén) told Becka, and she doesn’t expect her to come back. After young JP is seen later in the album dressed in Laura’s clothes and holding her cat, it’s assumed that he was behind her death.