Arcane Season 2 Ends the League of Legends Show But There Are More Runeterra Stories to Tell

When Arcane first came on the scene, many assumed it would only appeal to players of League of Legends, the Riot game upon which the animated series is based. However, between its unique animation style (a mix of realistic 3D artistry and richly detailed hand-drawn backgrounds and overlays) and nuanced storytelling, word of mouth quickly spread. This show was good, and you didn’t need to know a thing about the game to enjoy it.

In the three-year wait between seasons one and two, that reputation has only grown, and anticipation is high after an explosive finale left an uncertain fate for many beloved characters. Fans were unprepared for their level of connection both to Arcane’s flawed heroes and sympathetic villains. Now, season two must deal with the consequences of everyone’s questionable decisions, including those made through Jayce’s hubris or Jinx’s impulsiveness.

The new season will feature a major confrontation between the forces of Piltover and the defenders of the undercity known as Zaun. Jayce, Vi, Caitlyn, and Jinx, having completed their origin stories, have all acquired their weapons, recognizable from League of Legends, while other champions have yet to emerge. Fan theories are running rampant about the identity of the beastly figure behind Singe, and heroes such as Ekko and Viktor have not fully completed their journeys that began in the first season.