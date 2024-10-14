Arcane Season 2 Ends the League of Legends Show But There Are More Runeterra Stories to Tell
Arcane season two will wrap up the story in the steampunk city of Piltover before moving on to new chapters in the League of Legends world of Runeterra.
When Arcane first came on the scene, many assumed it would only appeal to players of League of Legends, the Riot game upon which the animated series is based. However, between its unique animation style (a mix of realistic 3D artistry and richly detailed hand-drawn backgrounds and overlays) and nuanced storytelling, word of mouth quickly spread. This show was good, and you didn’t need to know a thing about the game to enjoy it.
In the three-year wait between seasons one and two, that reputation has only grown, and anticipation is high after an explosive finale left an uncertain fate for many beloved characters. Fans were unprepared for their level of connection both to Arcane’s flawed heroes and sympathetic villains. Now, season two must deal with the consequences of everyone’s questionable decisions, including those made through Jayce’s hubris or Jinx’s impulsiveness.
The new season will feature a major confrontation between the forces of Piltover and the defenders of the undercity known as Zaun. Jayce, Vi, Caitlyn, and Jinx, having completed their origin stories, have all acquired their weapons, recognizable from League of Legends, while other champions have yet to emerge. Fan theories are running rampant about the identity of the beastly figure behind Singe, and heroes such as Ekko and Viktor have not fully completed their journeys that began in the first season.
There’s also the small matter of the Noxian army on Piltover’s doorstep. Depending on Mel’s fate, her mother, Ambessa, a warlord of Nox, may have vengeance on her mind. And although Jinx has made her feelings clear about the Enforcers and those they protect, there may be an observable power void left in Silco’s absence in Arcane season two.
Whatever comes of the battle between Piltover and Zaun—or between Vi and Jinx—we know that the outcome will be the final word on the subject, as Arcane will conclude after its second season in November. However, just because the story of this particular city will have been told, it doesn’t mean that other nations of Runeterra, the world in which League of Legends is set, can’t get their own treatment. After all, the game map is quite extensive!
“Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio, Fortiche,” said showrunner Christian Linke during a recent League of Legends update. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”
Arcane season two arrives on Netflix with Act One on Nov. 9, followed by Act Two on Nov. 16, and Act Three on Nov. 23.