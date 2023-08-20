The Winter King: How Historically Accurate is the King Arthur Series?

Cornwell also re-names the historic Welsh kingdom of Dyfed as Demetia after its inhabitants, the Demetae tribe, and he puts together the Welsh kingdoms of Ceredigion and Powys into one (Powys). The northernmost Welsh kingdom of Gwynedd (pronounced “Gwy-neth”) also comes into the story. The areas controlled by the Anglo-Saxons were also divided up into lots of smaller kingdoms and territories but Cornwell collapses quite a few of these into each other, which makes sense considering the medieval texts which tell stories of Arthur usually group all his Anglo-Saxon enemies together anyway.

The Stories: Merlin, Excalibur, Avalon and the Round Table

The name “Arthur” may come from the Roman name Artorius, or from the Welsh “arth gwyr”, meaning “bear man”. The earliest reference to a British warrior called Arthur is in the Old Welsh poem Y Gododdin, written to commemorate Welsh soldiers who died at a battle in Yorkshire around 600. One soldier is described as powerful, but “he was no Arthur” – a bit of a mean eulogy, really. The earliest references to a Briton called Arthur fighting the Saxons appear in the History of the Britons by Nennius, a cleric writing in Gwynedd around the year 830 who says Arthur was a Christian warlord who led a group of British kings against the Anglo-Saxons.

The two most important historians who wrote about Arthur were William of Malmesbury and Geoffrey of Monmouth, both in the early 12th century. William’s The Deeds of the English Kings says Arthur is fondly remembered with many fables, and that he roused the British against the Angles and won a great victory at Mount Badon. Geoffrey’s stories of Arthur are better known, though, because it was Geoffrey’s History of the Kings of Britain and his Life of Merlin that introduced lots of familiar elements of Arthurian legend, including Merlin himself. William’s reference to popular fables suggests these were stories that had been circulating orally before that, but it was Geoffrey who first wrote about Merlin, Excalibur (called Caliburn), Arthur’s death on Salisbury plain and his burial at Avalon.

In The Winter King, Avalon is placed at the site of modern Glastonbury, following the idea that the mysterious island is actually the inland hill of Glastonbury Tor. Later in the 12th century, a Norman poet called Wace added the idea that Arthur had a round table for his barons so that they could not argue about status at meetings.

After William and Geoffrey, we start to see numerous poems and stories about King Arthur appear. Some of the most famous are Thomas Malory’s Le Morte d’Arthur, the works of Chrétien de Troyes, and the anonymous poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Chrétien de Troyes lived in northern France and wrote several poems in Old French about Arthurian legends, including stories about Lancelot and Guinevere, and about the search for the Holy Grail. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight was written in Middle English about 1400, and is now best known for having been translated by JRR Tolkien. Le Morte d’Arthur is one of the most famous of all. It was written in Middle English prose in the 15th century, most likely when its author was in prison for assault, theft, rape, and attempted murder, which might explain a lot about some of its darker themes.

Arthur’s Parentage: Illegitimacy, Uther and Mordred

Ever since Geoffrey of Monmouth, a key part of Arthur’s story has been that he was illegitimate. According to Geoffrey, the King of Britain, Uther Pendragon, fell in love with Igraine (or Igerna), the wife of Gorlois, leader of Cornwall (Kernow) who was based at Tintagel on the coast of Dumnonia. So Merlin gave Uther a potion that made him look like Gorlois so he could trick Igraine into sleeping with him, and that is how Arthur was conceived. Although Uther later married Igraine after Gorlois died, Arthur had already been born, making him illegitimate in this version of the story. In Malory’s version in Le Morte d’Arthur, however, the nameless Duke of Tintagel dies the same night Uther sleeps with Igraine, so Uther is able to marry her sooner and Arthur is legitimate, probably reflecting the important of legitimacy to inheritance when Malory was writing.