Why Are We So Obsessed with Alexander the Great?

None of the histories of Alexander written by people who knew him have survived – the earliest versions of his life that we can read now were written in the Roman period. These writers read all those earlier versions that we don’t have any more, and then put together their own version. In the biography of Alexander written in the first century CE by the Greek writer Plutarch, after telling the usual stories about how Olympias told Alexander he was the son of Zeus, Plutarch says, “But other authors maintain that she repudiated this story and used to say, ‘Will Alexander never stop making Hera jealous of me?’” Hera is Zeus’ wife in Greek mythology and is famous for attacking the various other women Zeus slept with, so the implication is that it might actually have been Alexander who made up this story because it suited his own ambition, and Olympias just got the blame.

Genuine Believer or Pure Imperialist?

Alexander’s imperialism gets an interesting treatment in modern versions. The new Netflix series spends far more screen time on Alexander’s campaign against Persia, which positions him as a sort of David against Goliath, than it does on his campaigns in Egypt, and it barely mentions his conquest of the other Greek kingdoms and city-states before the Persian campaign started. It also, as we can tell from the subtitle, shows him taking on the identity of a living god. If the docu-drama is renewed for a second season, it will be interesting to see how it deals with his conquests in what is now India and Pakistan, which will be harder to frame as a duel between him and the now-dead Darius III.

As well as showing the political reasons for having people address Alexander as a god, especially in Egypt where the Pharaoh was already divine, the Netflix series shows him having visions in the temple of Zeus Amun at Siwa, implying that he believes in some kind of god-like destiny for himself. Whether Alexander really believed he was divine or not is something we can never know. But through a combination of his mother getting in his head and visions experienced at a religious site, the series depicts the claim to godhood and his insistence on conquering everywhere he goes as character traits coming from genuine beliefs, rather than ruthless and politically savvy acts of pure imperialism.

Part of the appeal of Alexander is the sheer, almost incomprehensible scale of his military achievements. He set out to conquer the known world and he got about halfway through it before his death. He defeated and conquered the Persian Empire, which had forces that far outnumbered his Macedonian forces, and he never lost a battle. It’s easy to ignore the brutality of that while focusing on how impressive he is as a tactician and fighter.

Part of the appeal is the fact that he lived fast and died young. He squeezed all of that incredible military success into just thirteen years, before dying shortly before his 33rd birthday after a two-week illness. The cause of his death has been debated ever since. Several different infectious diseases have been suggested, as well as assassination by poisoning, alcohol poisoning, or even a long-term condition like scoliotic syndrome. The appeal of the story of someone who achieved incredible things, but over-reached and died young goes back to the myth of Icarus and isn’t going away any time soon.

A Tempting Soap Opera Mystery to Solve

Alexander’s reign is bookended by mysterious deaths. His father Philip was quite definitely murdered by a man called Pausanias, who was immediately killed by Philip’s bodyguards. But why, and was Pausanias working with anyone? Was he working with Olympias to bring down Philip and get Alexander on the throne? At the other end of Alexander’s reign, Hephaestion’s death the year before Alexander himself followed a seven day fever, but because Hephaestion had apparently been recovering, some have speculated that he was poisoned. And then there is the ongoing mystery of Alexander’s own death. All of these murder mysteries are just too tempting for modern writers and historians to try to solve.