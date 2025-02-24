Andor Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Krennic, The Death Star, K-2SO, Saw Gerrera, and More

Saw Gerrera

Speaking of escalating resistance, Saw Gerrera is set to return this season. He had a tenuous relationship with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) last season, so who’s to say where these two might lie when season 2 picks up five years later. Saw Gerrera has always been an outlier as far as rebel cells go, often opting for a more violent form of resistance than some rebels are comfortable with. But as Cassian says at the beginning of the trailer, “we’re in a war,” and war makes it a lot easier to cross lines in the name of freedom. Saw is an important part of Rogue One, and it’ll be interesting to see what his role is in the rebellion this season.

Orson Krennic and the Death Star

The post-credits scene of season 1 revealed that the machine parts that Cassian and the other prisoners of Narkina 5 were for the production of the Death Star. And in this trailer we not only see a glimpse of this massive weapon under construction, we also see the return of the mastermind behind the project, Orson Krennic. In Rogue One, Krennic is willing to do whatever it takes to move ahead in the Empire, and it’s doubtful that his stance is much different in the years leading up to those events. If Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Krennic don’t end up at odds, each fighting to get rid of the rebels themselves, then they just might make a formidable team.

K-2SO

This trailer gives us yet another look at K-2SO, our favorite sassy robot (don’t tell B2EMO). While we still don’t know exactly how he and Cassian meet, this season is likely to give us insight into how this partnership and eventual friendship came to be.

Mon Mothma Dancing?

While a lot of the sneak peeks mentioned previously are new looks at things we already knew were coming, there is one new and intriguing part of this trailer that has us really excited. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) appears to be at a party of some sort, full of dancing and merriment. We even get to see her dance along at one point. It looks like this is some kind of Chandrilan celebration, potentially a pre or post wedding event for her daughter, who she began to arrange a marriage for last season. This was necessary for Mon Mothma to gain the trust of a banking official who could help her keep her finances (especially those secretly funding the rebellion) clean in the eyes of the Empire. It was clear that this was a hard choice for her, given how unhappy she is in her own arranged marriage, but nevertheless it seems like she had to go through with it, and may still be regretting it.