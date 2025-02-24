Andor Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Krennic, The Death Star, K-2SO, Saw Gerrera, and More
The first full trailer for Andor season 2 is here and there's a lot to unpack - familiar faces, new TIE fighters, and a dancing Mon Mothma.
Up until now, we’ve been thoroughly teased by sneak peeks of the upcoming second season of Andor. From interviews with the cast to small glimpses in Disney’s 2025 preview, there have been a decent amount of crumbs to keep us excited for the story to come. Today, however, we’ve finally been served a full trailer outside of D23, and there’s a lot here that leaves us hungry for more.
While there’s not a lot of new information shown, we do get to see a lot of familiar faces and a closer look at what their stories might entail this season. From the return of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) to a potential Chandrilan celebration, there’s plenty to unpack. If you haven’t already, give the trailer below a watch, and then read on to check out our breakdown of the most intriguing bits.
Yavin 4
For the first time since Rogue One, we get to see Cassian (Diego Luna) on Yavin 4 as the hustle and bustle of the rebel base moves all around him. Series creator Tony Gilroy previously revealed that the show would be making the journey to this familiar planet this season, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t still excited to see a glimpse of it here. Yavin 4 becomes the home of the Rebel Alliance and is a crucial backdrop in the fight to come, though we’ve yet to really see the base in its early days, as we might this season.
Cassian Steals a TIE Avenger
Previous teasers showed us a glimpse of this updated version of the TIE fighter and of Cassian in the cockpit, but now we get to see more of it in action. Why Cassian appears to be stealing this ship has yet to be revealed, but this trailer shows him flying it over a field to take out what is likely some kind of Imperial envoy. There’s also a scene further into the trailer that seems to show him struggling to escape with the ship as it bumps up against the ceiling of an Imperial hangar amidst a barrage of Stormtrooper blaster fire. This is already looks like one of many exciting action sequences this season, as the fight between the Empire and its resistance escalates.
Saw Gerrera
Speaking of escalating resistance, Saw Gerrera is set to return this season. He had a tenuous relationship with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) last season, so who’s to say where these two might lie when season 2 picks up five years later. Saw Gerrera has always been an outlier as far as rebel cells go, often opting for a more violent form of resistance than some rebels are comfortable with. But as Cassian says at the beginning of the trailer, “we’re in a war,” and war makes it a lot easier to cross lines in the name of freedom. Saw is an important part of Rogue One, and it’ll be interesting to see what his role is in the rebellion this season.
Orson Krennic and the Death Star
The post-credits scene of season 1 revealed that the machine parts that Cassian and the other prisoners of Narkina 5 were for the production of the Death Star. And in this trailer we not only see a glimpse of this massive weapon under construction, we also see the return of the mastermind behind the project, Orson Krennic. In Rogue One, Krennic is willing to do whatever it takes to move ahead in the Empire, and it’s doubtful that his stance is much different in the years leading up to those events. If Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Krennic don’t end up at odds, each fighting to get rid of the rebels themselves, then they just might make a formidable team.
K-2SO
This trailer gives us yet another look at K-2SO, our favorite sassy robot (don’t tell B2EMO). While we still don’t know exactly how he and Cassian meet, this season is likely to give us insight into how this partnership and eventual friendship came to be.
Mon Mothma Dancing?
While a lot of the sneak peeks mentioned previously are new looks at things we already knew were coming, there is one new and intriguing part of this trailer that has us really excited. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) appears to be at a party of some sort, full of dancing and merriment. We even get to see her dance along at one point. It looks like this is some kind of Chandrilan celebration, potentially a pre or post wedding event for her daughter, who she began to arrange a marriage for last season. This was necessary for Mon Mothma to gain the trust of a banking official who could help her keep her finances (especially those secretly funding the rebellion) clean in the eyes of the Empire. It was clear that this was a hard choice for her, given how unhappy she is in her own arranged marriage, but nevertheless it seems like she had to go through with it, and may still be regretting it.