Andor Season 2 Teaser Brings Back Missing Rogue One Character and Debuts New Imperial Ship

There’s a lot to be excited for with the return of Andor next year. This second and final season is set to bridge the gap between the Cassian (Diego Luna) we saw in season 1 and the Cassian we see in Rogue One. This means that the potential for familiar characters to appear is has increased, including fan-favorite K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). Thanks to a trailer shown to audience members at D23 in Anaheim, we already knew that our favorite sassy droid was going to show up this season, but that doesn’t make his appearance in a recent teaser any less exciting.

Disney+ has released a teaser showcasing its upcoming 2025 projects, one of those being Andor season 2. We don’t get to see much of what to expect this season aside from a few snippets, but we do get a glimpse of an Imperial droid we can only assume is the one and only K-2SO. For those not lucky enough to catch the trailer released at D23 back in August, this is the first time we’ve seen our boy since he made the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One. Even though he has no dialogue in this scene, we can already hear his sassy remarks in our hearts.

When we meet the pair in Rogue One, it’s clear that there is some kind of history there between Cassian and K-2, and Diego Luna is excited for fans to see how these characters came to be in each other’s lives. The actor told Entertainment Weekly in August that Rogue One will be a “different film” after season 2 of Andor. “Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It’s going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it’ll be really cool.”

Andor season 2 is set to take place across four years leading up to the start of Rogue One, giving us plenty of time to see K-2 and Cassian’s meet-cute and the journey that led them to find each other.