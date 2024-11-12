Andor Season 2 Teaser Brings Back Missing Rogue One Character and Debuts New Imperial Ship
The return of an old friend and a new kind of TIE fighter highlight the latest look at Andor season 2.
There’s a lot to be excited for with the return of Andor next year. This second and final season is set to bridge the gap between the Cassian (Diego Luna) we saw in season 1 and the Cassian we see in Rogue One. This means that the potential for familiar characters to appear is has increased, including fan-favorite K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). Thanks to a trailer shown to audience members at D23 in Anaheim, we already knew that our favorite sassy droid was going to show up this season, but that doesn’t make his appearance in a recent teaser any less exciting.
Disney+ has released a teaser showcasing its upcoming 2025 projects, one of those being Andor season 2. We don’t get to see much of what to expect this season aside from a few snippets, but we do get a glimpse of an Imperial droid we can only assume is the one and only K-2SO. For those not lucky enough to catch the trailer released at D23 back in August, this is the first time we’ve seen our boy since he made the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One. Even though he has no dialogue in this scene, we can already hear his sassy remarks in our hearts.
When we meet the pair in Rogue One, it’s clear that there is some kind of history there between Cassian and K-2, and Diego Luna is excited for fans to see how these characters came to be in each other’s lives. The actor told Entertainment Weekly in August that Rogue One will be a “different film” after season 2 of Andor. “Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It’s going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it’ll be really cool.”
Andor season 2 is set to take place across four years leading up to the start of Rogue One, giving us plenty of time to see K-2 and Cassian’s meet-cute and the journey that led them to find each other.
Another exciting sneak peek from this teaser is a new Imperial ship that Cassian gets to commandeer (or more likely steal). It appears to be a new kind of advanced TIE fighter, with a design similar to a TIE interceptor. Per the useful X account “The Spaceshipper,” this design is a “TIE Advanced” variant as first seen in LucasArts’ 1993 video game Star Wars: X-Wing. In the Legends canon, it is production model that succeeded Darth Vader’s iconic TIE fighter.
Firs look at Andor Season 2 (April 2025), K-2SO, and… a live-action TIE ADVANCED variant! 🥰— The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) November 12, 2024
Like the TIE/ad starfighter, also known as the TIE Avenger, not to be confused with Darth Vader's TIE Advanced x1.
A design created for LucasArts' X-Wing (1993) & TIE Fighter (1994). pic.twitter.com/n354WWla3X
Though we don’t yet know everything this ship is capable of, or how it differs from other TIE fighters, we do know that it looks cool as hell and we’re excited to see it in action.
Andor season 2 is easily one of our most anticipated shows of 2025, and if these sneak peeks are any indication, April can’t come soon enough.
Andor season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 22, 2025 on Disney+.