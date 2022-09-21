Star Wars: Andor Episode 1-3 Easter Eggs Explained
Andor episodes 1 to 3 are full of easter eggs and references to other corners of the Star Wars universe!
This Star Wars: Andor article contains spoilers.
Star Wars: Andor opens up a whole new corner of the galaxy far, far away, one where workers clock in to their jobs at the scrapyard and corporate bureaucracy rules entire sectors of space. It’s here where Cassian is poised to introduce a bit of chaos, as he goes from common crook to the Rebel secret agent we’ve already met in Rogue One. While the first three episodes of the show focus on who Cassian was before there even was a Rebel Alliance to join, they also introduce plenty of other characters, planets, and factions who play a role in the Galactic Civil War to come.
As you might expect, like all other Star Wars shows on Disney+, Andor is full of easter eggs and callbacks to other parts of the universe. Here’s what we’ve found so far…
Morlana One and Preox-Morlana
Morlana One is a new planet created for the show. It’s located in the Free Trade Sector of space, where massive corporate conglomerates run whole planetary systems. In this case, Morlana One is governed by a “corporate authority” known as Preox-Morlana. While this corporation seems to rule Morlana One and Ferrix autonomously, it seems they only have that freedom as long as the Empire is happy with the way they’re ruling. Considering Syril Karn’s blunder in episode 3, Preox-Morlana’s jurisdiction might be about to be called into question…
The concept of a company-owned sector of space isn’t a new one in Star Wars. The Rogue One prequel novel Catalyst established another one of these governments known as the Corporate Sector Authority, which ruled a part of the Outer Rim. It also existed in Legends canon.
Ferrix and Kenari
Ferrix, a desert planet, and Kenari are two other planets created for the show. Under the rule of Preox-Morlana, Ferrix is the site of massive scrapyards where workers strip ships for resources and parts.
Meanwhile, Kenari looks like it’s also fallen victim to corporate interests, with a huge mining operation eating away at the planet’s otherwise green surface. When we meet Kassa/Cassian on Kenari, he leaves in a settlement run by other children, with no adults in sight. It’s possible that whatever disaster befell that abandoned mine left them all without their parents…
Wobani
At one point in episode 1, Timm makes a reference to Wobani, which is a planet that first appeared in Rogue One. It’s the site of the prison camp where Cassian finds Jyn Erso in the movie.
Fest
Maarva references the planet Fest while talking to Cassian early in the premiere episodes. This planet has appeared before in both Disney and Legends continuities. In current canon, it’s a planet that houses a Rebel HQ, while in Legends, the planet held an Imperial base. Most famously, Fest was featured as one of the levels in the classic first-person shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces.
The Clone Wars, the Republic, and the Separatists
It’s established in lore that when Cassian said in Rogue One that he’d been fighting since he was six years old, he actually meant fighting for the Separatists, the losing side of the Clone Wars. We get to see a little bit of that history in flashbacks to Cassian/Kassa’s childhood on Kenari. The ship that crash lands on the planet seems to be piloted by Separatist operatives, judging from the insignia worn on their uniforms, but Maarva later references the soldier the Kenari kids shot down as a “Republic officer” despite his Separatist uniform. Not sure what’s going on there. Might be a continuity error. The point is that these scenes clearly take place during the Clone Wars, confirming that Separatist Kassa and Rebel Cassian have been fighting oppressive galactic governments almost his entire life.
Dave Chapman (B2EMO) and James McArdle (Timm Karlo)
Dave Chapman and James McArdle bring two new Star Wars characters to life in Andor, but this isn’t the first time these actors have appeared in the galaxy far, far away. Chapman is one of the puppeteers who brought BB-8 to life in the Sequel Trilogy. He also performed the roles of Lady Proxima and Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Meanwhile, McArdle played Resistance pilot Niv Lek (“Kelvin” backwards because J.J. Abrams created the character) in The Force Awakens.
Starpath Unit
Cassian has a plan to get off Ferrix and stay away for a while: to sell an Imperial NS-9 Starpath navigational unit to a mysterious buyer in the black market. While this is all just a bunch of fancy words for a sci-fi thingy, “Starpath” does call back to the navigational unit of a Legends spaceship called the Errant Venture, a privately owned Star Destroyer that was stolen from the Empire by a Corellian smuggler, painted red, and turned into a bazaar complete with a casino. At one point in Legends, it also became the new home of the Jedi during the Yuuzhan Vong War after the fall of Yavin IV to the enemy. None of this has anything to do with Andor, I just wanted to tell you about it.
Y-wing, the “Lightsaber” Ship, and Other Vessels
– You can spot a few familiar ships in the first three episodes. Most importantly, there’s a Y-wing sitting in the shipyard Cassian borrows his transport from. Said ship is called a WTK-85A interstellar transport, which first appeared in The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.
– The other ship on display is Luthen’s, which some fans have taken to calling a “lightsaber ship” for the way it activates a laser beam on each wing to cut down TIE fighters in one of the Andor trailers. It’s pretty wild. This ship is called a Lancer-class pursuit craft.
– Clem mentions a Consular-class cruiser is heading to Kenari in one of the flashbacks, which is a Republic ship used during the Clone Wars. This class of ship appeared quite a few times in The Clone Wars animated series.
– Those Republic-like transports used to ferry the Pre-Mor troopers to Ferrix are called Mobile Tac-Pods.
Aliens and Creatures
There are plenty of alien races featured in the first three episodes of Andor, including several we’ve seen before throughout the saga, including Aki-Aki, Abednedo, Imroosian, Frigosian, and Urodel. None of these races feature prominently enough in the premiere to delve deeper into, but you can always look them up!
Meanwhile, Corellian hounds run around on the surface of Ferrix, sometimes peeing on B2. You’ll also spot a Luggabeast, which was the mount used by scavenger Teedo on Jakku in The Force Awakens.
Caf
Yes, if you’ve ever wondered what caffeinated drink Star Wars characters drink in the morning, it’s caf, which is just a fancy sci-fi word for “coffee.”