American Manhunt: What Netflix’s Boston Marathon Bombing Doc Leaves Out

If you’d like to know three crucial points that Netflix leaves out, read on now.

Reddit Led a Regrettable Social Media Witch Hunt

Following the Boston Marathon bombing, the FBI faced a major problem in their investigation. Thanks to the prevalence of cell phone cameras (Apple was in its sixth generation of iPhones in 2013) and surveillance/CCTV recorders around the finish line, federal authorities had a wide breadth of footage to investigate, but not enough personnel to comb through it all in a timely fashion. This led to a controversial decision. For one of the first times in the mass information era, the FBI would effectively crowdsource a major investigation by releasing footage of the white hat and black hat-wearing suspects and request the public’s help in identifying them.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing unpacks the consequences of this decision quite effectively. The first episode of the docuseries details how the public’s involvement led to a mob mentality that dredged up some ugly 9/11 era anti-Islamic sentiment. Curiously, however, the doc leaves out the most notable tragedy that arose from the internet’s sincere yet destructive desire to help: the misidentification of Sunil Tripathi as the Boston Marathon bomber.

Following the FBI’s release of its suspect photos, several online forums joined the effort to identify the men who would eventually be revealed to to be Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsaranaev. Users on Reddit in particular uncovered a Twitter post from a former classmate of Sunil Tripathi’s that claimed the Boston bomber resembled the Brown University undergraduate. Over the span of several threads on several subreddits, impassioned Reddit investigators looked further in to the curious case of Tripathi.

Due to Tripathi’s vaguely Middle East-sounding name (though his parents were from India and they were not Muslim) and his mysterious disappearance one month earlier, many social media users became convinced that he was one of the suspects that the FBI was seeking. Reddit’s mistake quickly carried over into traditional media with two Buzzfeed reporters and a popular Twitter account associated with the hacking collective Anonymous boosting the misinformation.

Of course, Sunil Tripathi was not either Boston bomber. It turns out that the severely depressed 22 year old had committed suicide shortly after he first went missing on March 16. Before Tripathi’s body was discovered on April 23, his family had to endure more than a week of cruel commentary online and probing questions from journalists about their missing son. Tripathi’s sister Judith told The New York Times that the family received “hundreds of threatening and anti-Islamic messages (though they are not Muslim)” and added that “All the sentiment and help we had received to help find Sunil switched over and said he was a terrorist.”