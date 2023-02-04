An unnamed family friend, who knew she was dying, initially took charge of the account to give the story more weight, leaving the “trust” to Mian’s mother Gabriella Gentili, in her will. She was not called Carlotta Liebenstein. When Gentili died, Mian took it over.

From that point on, Mian would use Gunther to dredge up publicity for his own financial and social gain. In the Miami mansion, he would hire models to become part of a “pop group,” but would ultimately use them in socal experiments in which he hoped to find the cure for depression.

He would encourage those involved (who had to adhere to a strict physical code including having “jaunty buttocks,” look like supermodels and be naturally beautiful) to engage in long hours of gym workouts, dance practice, and increased sexual activity. All of which he would film with cameras around the house and “report back to his team”.

At one point the group, named ‘The Magnificent Five’ (which was meant to be of five people but was largely a rotation of dozens) would even wear signature light up medallions around their necks. The medallions “monitored” their success in achieving physicality, popularity, spectacularity, wealth, and sexuality throughout their days.

Gunther was ultimately a publicity stunt in order for him to gain traction for his own work, while also providing a cosy tax haven which was later revealed in the 2008 Lichenstein papers. The experiment into depression seems more like his own personal mission after battling mental health issues of his own.

Mian even bred Gunther so he would have “heirs to the fortune”. By the time Gunther’s Millions is filmed, he’s on Gunther VI. Gunther VI is still under the ownership of Mian today, with a team of 27 people working for the trust – including a PR team who are happy to live a rich life in his name.