Transatlantic: The Real Story Behind the Netflix WWII Series

Transatlantic focuses on how Fry and those involved in the ERC lacked sufficient government support but it fails to mention that the ERC was supported to some extent by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, (who Gillian Jacobs played in Showtime’s The First Lady funnily enough) A few days after the committee was founded the First Lady obtained emergency visas for several intellectuals. This led to the committee realizing they needed someone in France to aid their rescue efforts , for which Fry volunteered. Fry was only supposed to stay in France for over 3 weeks but ended up staying a year, initially meeting with refugees in his room at the Hotel Splendide where the show starts.

What Did Netflix’s Transatlantic Change?

While the show tells the basic story of Varian Fry and those who supported the ERC, it does dramatize a few of the key facts which according to the New York Times has already led to the series being called a “travesty” by Sheila Isenberg who wrote a book on Fry.

One of the main areas people are unhappy about is the depiction of Fry as being in a gay relationship. Both Orringer’s novel and the series depict Fry as gay but there is limited evidence that this is true. However, in 2019 The New York Times asked readers whether Varian Fry was gay and Fry’s son, Jared D. Fry, wrote, “My father was indeed a closeted homosexual. I figured this out as a young man, after my father had died, from many clues, most of which have never been available to researchers.” But he also added that he wrote in because the gay relationship in Orringer’s novel would “aid the cause of Holocaust denialists.”

Other changes the show made were more subtle. In the series, the American consul general in Marseille is called Graham Patterson (Corey Stoll) but the real general was called Hugh S. Fullerton. The essence of the American consul general has been kept the same as both wanted to keep the US out of the war and were not that supportive of the ERC’s work. Fullerton worked with French police and frequently advised Fry to leave France.

The show depicts that after Patterson gets Fry removed from the ERC, Fry was able to sort out his visa renewal by obtaining a tourist visa. Before he decided to leave with two refugees he was helping immigrate to the United States. However the reality was a bit different. It was less a voluntary departure and more he was arrested by the French police and given two hours to pack his belongings. He was then escorted to the Spanish border by police where he went to Lisbon before returning to United States in October 1941.

American vice consul Harry Bingham Jr. played by Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson is depicted as only helping Fry get travel documents for refugees. However the real Hiram Bingham IV did more than that and even hid refugees such as author Lion Feuchtwanger in his home. Gold’s role in the show is given more of a prominent part than in most historical accounts of the time. Her work with the committee is rarely ever spoken about in the same magnitude as Fry despite her giving financial support.