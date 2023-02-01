Amazon Prime Video New Releases: February 2023

February is the shortest month of the year but Prime Video is paying that no mind with its jam-packed list of new releases for February 2023.

This really is an uncommonly stuffed month on the Amazon streamer and it all starts with a handful of Amazon Originals. Amazon’s original offerings kick off with the release of Dave Franco-directed romcom Somebody I Used to Know on Feb. 10. That is followed by Carnival Row season 2 – a gritty fantasy crime drama is set in a world of steampunky fairies. The show stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne and this batch of episodes will be its swan song. Meanwhile The Consultant on Feb. 24 is a dark comedy workplace thriller starring Christoph Waltz.

The biggest hits this month, however, might just be some recent cinema faves. If February is for lovers, Amazon didn’t get the memo as there are quite a few horror movies of note here. Halloween Ends arrives on Valentine’s Day itself and will be followed by Smile on Feb. 21. The usual Feb. 1 influx of library movies includes Almost Famous, Rambo, Shrek, and more.

Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk.