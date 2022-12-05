How The Peripheral Finale Upends Two Sci-Fi Cliches

This article contains spoilers for The Peripheral season 1 and Don’t Worry, Darling.

The first season of Prime Video’s William Gibson adaptation, The Peripheral has come to an end, an absolutely wild trip through issues of environmentalism, fascism, warfare, and technology that will likely take us ages to fully unpack. But the series has also been about video games in general and virtual reality in particular. Yes, it turns out that virtual reality can actually be a kind of alternate universe telepresence time travel, but virtuality remains pretty close to the core of the story throughout. Even the finale pivoted around the concept of a real life “save game” (or “reboot” as they call it in the episode).

When we first meet Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz), she is moonlighting as a videogame grinder for wealthy clients who are stuck on a first-person shooter. When she enters a post-apocalyptic alternate future London, she believes it’s an exciting new game setting. Indeed, the setting has massive Watchdogs: Legion vibes (although we’ll leave it to you to decide whether the production designers were influenced by that game, or they shared an aesthetic just because of the massive debt all cyberpunk owes William Gibson in the first place).

More than that, the “stub” that Flynne lives in is treated by the “prime” timeline a lot like a simulation. It is a sandbox where they can test out new technologies and theories, with consequences that seem extremely real to the people within the Peripheral, but no consequences for the “real” world. In fact, with the only transportation between the timelines taking place through the robotic Peripheral bodies, the “stub” could just as easily have been a very realistic computer simulation as an actual alternate timeline for storytelling purposes.