The Rings of Power Confirms a Big Change for Season 2

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has been filming in the UK for almost two months now, with the hopes of bringing the next chapter of this story to viewers sooner rather than later. But when the show does return to our screens, not all will be exactly the same in terms of the characters. Amazon has revealed some additions to the already extensive cast as well as a surprise recast for a major character: Adar, who was played by Game of Thrones alum Joseph Mawle in season 1. It will now be Sam Hazeldine who will portray the Uruk villain in the second season.

In the first season of The Rings of Power, Adar was introduced as the leader of the Orcs operating in the Southlands, and is responsible for the death and destruction that force humans out of the Southlands, as well as the eventual creation of Mordor. We also learn Adar was one of the first Elves to be corrupted by Morgoth, and that he actually attempted to kill Sauron in the First Age. He wanted to free the Orcs from their servitude of Morgoth and Sauron and create a new land that they could leave in freely. But when Sauron is finally revealed at the end of the season, we know Adar has failed.

The Rings of Power won’t be Hazeldine’s first time acting in a fantasy series, as the actor appeared in season 2 of The Witcher, and has also had roles in Peaky Blinders and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.