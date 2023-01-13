Hunters Season 2 Is Good for Precisely 56 Minutes

For much of the episode’s running time it feels as though ghosts really do haunt the old home. We see only fleeting glimpses of gaunt men, women, and children within the walls and they often appear right before one of the Nazis is violently dispatched in a satisfyingly whimsical Home Alone fashion. One Nazi is crushed by a boulder after seeing a little girl in a flower-strewn underground room. Another is strung up by an automatic makeshift noose and disemboweled in the attic upon finding a whole family of “ghosts.” It’s not until all three Nazis are dead that Hunters reveals definitively that the specters in the walls are indeed living Jewish refugees. The episode then kindly flashes back to all the times the Heinrich and Helga spoke aloud to seemingly no one to reveal that they’ve been communicating with their hidden friends the whole time – playing games remotely, giving advice, listening, laughing, loving.

The walls that separate the Jewish family and their protectors might as well be the veil that separates life and death itself. Though their hiding spot is relatively comfortable, there’s no way they could ever safely cross the threshold back into the land of the living. At least not until the Nazi threat is gone for good. For all intents and purposes they are ghosts.

Still, they are cared for ghosts. Heinrich and Helga love their guests and treat them like part of the family, particularly youngest son Zev. The children grow up as unseen figures, being guided and taught by an equally unseen voice on the other side of the wall. They learn how to make crafty little traps. They develop their own vernacular, hidden away from the rest of the world. It’s a shockingly sweet and empathetic tableau for a series that frequently revels in the ugliness of an ugly time.

It does all eventually turn ugly, of course. A second trio of Nazis is dispatched to the house to investigate the whereabouts of the missing first group. This time around, they don’t find any signs of Jews at all but they kill the old man and woman anyway – merely because it’s easier to blame them for their fallen comrades. Plus, the Hansöm home is prime real estate. The Nazi Rigard moves his family in the following week. At this moment, Hunters risks falling into its usual bad habits of cartoonish violence for cartoonish violence’s sake. It’s to this episode’s credit that it doesn’t.

After hiding out for many more months as a Nazi family moves in, the Jewish “ghosts” in the walls finally enact their vengeance. It doesn’t end well for them though as yet another Nazi inquiry arrives at the house to investigate and the story finally arrives at its expected unhappy ending. In a funny twist of fate, the family has to pose as the Rigard family and cover up the noises of the young Rigard boy within the walls. When that fails, Zev’s Heinrich-inspired traps kill many SS invaders while he and the children escape.

Ultimately Zev grows up to become the man who will help Jonah extract Hitler from South America. Where did Zev come from in the Argentinian wilderness? How does Hunters introduce him from nowhere in the season’s closing act? It’s almost as if he’s a ghost.