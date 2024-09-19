Agatha All Along: How Nicholas Scratch Easter Eggs Explain the Salem Seven

I’m so excited to finally learn about Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch, and what happened to him in #AgathaAllAlong 🔮👀 pic.twitter.com/Od1tMiYbLJ — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) September 19, 2024

When Agatha returns home in the premiere, she steps into an empty child’s room, with the camera lingering on a child’s drawing from “Nicky” and an award for Nicholas Scratch. It’s implied that Nicky is Agatha’s son, and with Nicholas Scratch related to Agatha’s comic book counterpart, one of the show’s earliest mysteries is what happened to him. As Nicholas Scratch is an amalgamation of “Old Nick” and “Mr Scratch,” both of which are nicknames for the Devil, you can bet those Mephisto theories are already flowing.

Introduced as Agatha’s son in 1977’s Fantastic Four #185, Nicholas Scratch belonged to a powerful group of witches and warlocks who were hidden from the world in New Salem. When Agatha left to babysit the Fantastic Four’s Franklin Richards, Nick led a rebellion against his mother but was ultimately banished to the Dark Realm. Here, he ended up allied with Dormammu, who you might remember from 2016’s Doctor Strange.

Scratch has been a recurring character in Agatha’s arc, typically appearing as a tired stereotype of a goatee-wearing wizard. Following his original banishment, Scratch returned several times, once using mind control to puppet the Fantastic Four, leading the town of Centerville after possessing its residents with demons, and even trying to take over Hell as the Sorcerer Supreme. He’s typically bested by his mother, and these days, Agatha has disowned him as her son.

Even though most are sold on the idea that Locke is playing an older version of Billy Kaplan/Wiccan, others think he could be Nicholas Scratch – adding another dynamic to his relationship with Agatha. Scratch is largely remembered as a Fantastic Four villain, and although The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to arrive in 2025, they’ve already got enough on their hands with Galactus and rumors of Doctor Doom. Given Agatha All Along’s occult aesthetic, it makes sense to include Nick here…but what if he’s not alone?

Who Are The Salem Seven?

Nick lurking in the shadows as the potential big bad of Agatha All Along is one thing, but in the meantime, we’ve got the Salem Seven to contend with. Rio mentioned that the “Salem Seven” were coming to get Agatha at sundown, with this shadowy cabal appearing at the end of episode 2. It’s safe to assume that the Seven are a live-action interpretation of Salem’s Seven from the comics.

Similar to Nicholas Scratch, Salem’s Seven were introduced in 1977’s Fantastic Four #186 and comprised of: Thornn, Gazelle, Vakume, Vertigo, Brutacus, Hydron, and Reptilla. The demon-like Thornn was the most powerful, whereas the deer-like Gazelle had super speed and Reptilla had snakes for hands. Importantly, Salem’s Seven has its own ties to both Nick and Agatha, with the group being a septet of Nick’s children. This makes Salem’s Seven Agatha’s grandkids, which would explain why they’ve been stalking her.