Doctor Doom Deserves Better Than Robert Downey Jr. Stunt Casting

Jack Kirby and Stan Lee first introduced Doctor Doom in 1962’s Fantastic Four #5 as a wonderful, but generic villain. Doom arrived at the Baxter Building to kidnap Sue Storm and force the FF men to go back in time and steal the treasure of the pirate Blackbeard. Yet even within that lovably goofy Silver Age tale, Kirby and Lee included hints of the rich character he would become. Reed recalls studying alongside Victor von Doom at Empire State University where the Latverian student combined science and magic to reach the netherworld.

Fantastic Four #5 doesn’t expound on the reason for Doom’s netherworld obsession, letting readers just associate the new baddie with the signifiers of Satan and Hell. But in Doom’s first full origin story in Fantastic Four Annual #2 from 1962, we learn that he seeks the Underworld not for power or to commune with like-minded monsters. Rather he’s searching for the soul of his beloved mother, murdered by the aristocratic rulers of Latveria when he was just a boy.

Doom the Good, Doom the Terrible

Doom’s search for his mother can’t be separated from his other prime motivations, including his love for the people of Latveria and his obsession with Reed Richards. Most of Marvel’s heroes describe Doom as a despotic ruler over his small European country Latveria. And in nearly every other case, unquestioned dominion over a country would be another aspect of a character’s villainy, but not Doom. As seen time and again, the Latverians love Doom. In the “Authoritative Action” storyline from Fantastic Four #503 – 508 (2003), part of the great Mark Waid run, the FF occupy Castle Doom in Victor’s absence and find the people of Latveria revolting against them, longing for their beloved leader.

The story doesn’t show the people of Latveria as backward yokels who don’t understand what’s good for them. Rather it shows that Doctor Doom actually took good care of them. Doctor Doom, for all of his bluster and self-importance, is right in a certain sense. Based purely on the living standards of his subjects, he is a good ruler.

At the same time, Doom’s arrogance cannot be understated, especially in relation to Reed Richards. Doom blames Richards for the failure of the machine he built in college, the machine to contact his mother in the underworld. Thus whatever good Doom could do is constantly undermined by his endless jealousy of Richards. Sometimes, that can result in works of remarkable kindness, as when he helped save Sue Richards during her difficult pregnancy. He used his brilliance to help Sue deliver her daughter, if only because he could succeed where Reed failed. That decision led to a strong bond between Doom and that girl, who was named Valeria in honor of Doom’s lost love.

In short, Doom is at once diabolical and noble, tragic and evil. He’s also so much more. He’s a rich character, encompassing everything great about supervillains. Doom demonstrates the amazing possibilities of telling stories through an outrageous superhero lens. Which means that he needs to be treated with more care than the average baddie.