Why Agatha All Along Needed to Bring Back WandaVision’s TV Trope Trick

In the first Agatha episode, the homage isn’t to old-timey sitcoms, but to true-crime-ish, yet fictional murder shows. The most obvious reference to all of this is the 2013 hit, The Killing. That show began with a female detective (Mireille Enos) being called onto a murder case, and in real life was based on the Danish television series Forbrydelsen. In Agatha, the fake TV series — Agatha of Westview — claims to be “Based on the Danish series Wandavisdysen,”a reference to both The Killing, WandaVision and good Danish TV all at once.

The opening theme song to the fake show also references to “the road,” which echoes the style of True Decetecitve’s original theme, “Far From Any Road,” by the band The Handsome Family. (The “road” references the “Witch’s Road,” too, which becomes an integral, if not, overwhelming component of the entire show.)

And, while the imagery and font choices in the credits feel equal parts Walking Dead and True Blood, we can also infer that Agnes of Westview is meant to evoke the Kate Winslet hit Mare of Easttown. Though, if we’re being really honest, all of this, including The Killing, owes everything to David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, which, interstingly, was also true of WandaVision.

This isn’t to say that Agatha All Along is overtly Lynchian, but it would also be wrong to say that it isn’t.

Why Agatha Needed the WandaVision Ruse

So, while the gritty detective vibe pervades a good portion of the first episode of Agatha All Along, the concept is dropped before the end of the first episode, revealing the “real world” which Agatha is actually inhabiting. This is markedly different from WandaVision, which committed to the fake TV show bit for much longer. While it’s true that some classic TV tropes return a few times in the season, the show isn’t deploying the same armature as its predecessor, at all.

But why? When you think about it, the reason is somewhat obvious. WandaVision as all about a slow reveal an actual “reality” existing outside of the faux sitcoms Wanda inhabited. The exposition was in the background, and oddly, part of the show’s main narrative arc. Like many prestige TV shows, the structure WandaVision created narrative tension not just by having us wonder what will happen next, but also dropping hints as to what has happened already.