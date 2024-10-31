How The Agatha All Along Finale Can Lead Into The Vision TV Series
Two major loose threads in the Agatha All Along finale set the stage for Paul Bettany's Vision Quest to come.
This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along.
The Agatha All Along finale has set the stage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s magical future. Although Agatha All Along left us without a post-credit stinger of Mephisto, Scarlet Witch, or even Ralph Bohner, it gave plenty of ways for its surviving characters to return.
With Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal revealed as the literal personification of Death, it was always expected that Agatha All Along would have a high body count. The two-part finale confirmed the tragic fates of Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), with even Agatha herself proving unable to escape Death after years of her wicked ways. While the story could easily be left there, Agatha All Along’s ending seemingly cues some major players for the upcoming Vision TV series, currently unofficially dubbed Vision Quest.
Will Vision Quest Feature Tommy Maximoff?
As a recap, Agatha All Along’s ending took cues from 2016’s Scarlet Witch comic, but instead of a ghostly Agatha accompanying Wanda Maximoff on the Witches’ Road (which first appeared here), she’s now off on an adventure with Billy Kaplan/Maximoff (Joe Locke). Earlier in the finale, Rio referred to Billy as an abomination who had upset the “sacred balance,” and after already cheating Death once before, she was worried he was going to bring his brother back into existence. The show ends with Kathryn Hahn’s ghostly Agatha saying, “Let’s go find Tommy,” which is a clear signpost for her eventual return and for Billy to find his place as the Young Avengers’ Wiccan.
Despite Agatha All Along undoubtedly being Agatha Harkness’ show, there was a whole episode dedicated to Billy and his legacy as one of Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s kids. There have been rumors of a potential standalone focusing on Tommy, but more likely, Agatha and Billy finding the missing Maximoff will be folded into Vision Quest. One of the MCU’s current long-running mysteries is what happened to Paul Bettany’s White Vision after he flew away from the Westview Anomaly in WandaVision. That’s expected to be resolved in the Terry Matalas-produced Vision Quest, but will Vis also be looking for his sons like Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?
In addition to creating WandaVision and Agatha All Along, showrunner Jac Schaeffer was originally involved in Vision Quest. Even though she’s stepped away from the project, Vision Quest is being pitched as the third part of a trilogy that was started by WandaVision. Similar to Agatha All Along, fans can expect Vision to be the main player, while Billy and Agatha’s search for Tommy could become a tangent storyline that leads to the boys being reunited with their father. From there, we could see the MCU’s take on “The Children’s Crusade” arc where Billy and Tommy go looking for their mother.
The plot of Vision Quest is under wraps, but aside from Bettany’s titular android, James Spader is expected to reprise his role as the villainous Ultron. Even though the MCU likes to only loosely adhere to the comics, 1985’s “Vision Quest” arc means it’s possible that Simon Williams/Wonder Man could have a part to play. Considering Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to make his debut in 2025’s Wonder Man series, things are lining up nicely. With all these potential characters, you might not think there’s room for anyone else, but what about Agatha All Along’s final missing piece?
Jennifer Kale Could Bring Ghost Rider Into the MCU
Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer “Jen” Kale got her wish at the end of the fabricated Witches’ Road in Agatha All Along, and after learning it was Agatha who bound her for over 100 years, she got her powers back and promptly flew off into the unknown. Even though Kale might not be as renowned as Agatha or Wiccan in the comics, she’s a powerful sorceress who has some interesting ties to the magical side of Marvel.
As well as being considered a powerful sorceress, Jennifer Kale happens to be the cousin of Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider. There’s no news on when Ghost Rider might arrive in the MCU, but with both Kale and Blaze also featuring as part of the Midnight Sons team, Jennifer’s return would tie into the whispers that the MCU is fast-tracking a Midnight Sons project. Despite this sounding like a lot to cram into Vision Quest, it could be as simple as Billy and Agatha calling on Jen and her making a throwaway mention of her cousin in a cameo capacity.
Despite all this theorizing, Bettany teased a connection between Vision Quest and Agatha All Along when he told The Hollywood Reporter he’ll have to rewatch the latter because there’s “so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution.” Agatha All Along only teased Tommy’s debut, and similar to William Kaplan dying at the exact moment Billy Maximoff’s soul was released from Wanda’s Hex, it looks like Tommy will be born out of a tragic accident. The show held back on revealing who’s been cast as Tommy, but as things ramp up toward the inevitable Young Avengers project with Wiccan and Speed now being on the board, it makes sense that Tommy’s origin story is tacked onto Vision Quest instead of having to wait years for another post-credit tease of a tease.
All episodes of WandaVision and Agatha All Along are available to stream on Disney+ now.