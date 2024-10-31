How The Agatha All Along Finale Can Lead Into The Vision TV Series

Despite Agatha All Along undoubtedly being Agatha Harkness’ show, there was a whole episode dedicated to Billy and his legacy as one of Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s kids. There have been rumors of a potential standalone focusing on Tommy, but more likely, Agatha and Billy finding the missing Maximoff will be folded into Vision Quest. One of the MCU’s current long-running mysteries is what happened to Paul Bettany’s White Vision after he flew away from the Westview Anomaly in WandaVision. That’s expected to be resolved in the Terry Matalas-produced Vision Quest, but will Vis also be looking for his sons like Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

In addition to creating WandaVision and Agatha All Along, showrunner Jac Schaeffer was originally involved in Vision Quest. Even though she’s stepped away from the project, Vision Quest is being pitched as the third part of a trilogy that was started by WandaVision. Similar to Agatha All Along, fans can expect Vision to be the main player, while Billy and Agatha’s search for Tommy could become a tangent storyline that leads to the boys being reunited with their father. From there, we could see the MCU’s take on “The Children’s Crusade” arc where Billy and Tommy go looking for their mother.

The plot of Vision Quest is under wraps, but aside from Bettany’s titular android, James Spader is expected to reprise his role as the villainous Ultron. Even though the MCU likes to only loosely adhere to the comics, 1985’s “Vision Quest” arc means it’s possible that Simon Williams/Wonder Man could have a part to play. Considering Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to make his debut in 2025’s Wonder Man series, things are lining up nicely. With all these potential characters, you might not think there’s room for anyone else, but what about Agatha All Along’s final missing piece?

Jennifer Kale Could Bring Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer “Jen” Kale got her wish at the end of the fabricated Witches’ Road in Agatha All Along, and after learning it was Agatha who bound her for over 100 years, she got her powers back and promptly flew off into the unknown. Even though Kale might not be as renowned as Agatha or Wiccan in the comics, she’s a powerful sorceress who has some interesting ties to the magical side of Marvel.

As well as being considered a powerful sorceress, Jennifer Kale happens to be the cousin of Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider. There’s no news on when Ghost Rider might arrive in the MCU, but with both Kale and Blaze also featuring as part of the Midnight Sons team, Jennifer’s return would tie into the whispers that the MCU is fast-tracking a Midnight Sons project. Despite this sounding like a lot to cram into Vision Quest, it could be as simple as Billy and Agatha calling on Jen and her making a throwaway mention of her cousin in a cameo capacity.

Despite all this theorizing, Bettany teased a connection between Vision Quest and Agatha All Along when he told The Hollywood Reporter he’ll have to rewatch the latter because there’s “so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution.” Agatha All Along only teased Tommy’s debut, and similar to William Kaplan dying at the exact moment Billy Maximoff’s soul was released from Wanda’s Hex, it looks like Tommy will be born out of a tragic accident. The show held back on revealing who’s been cast as Tommy, but as things ramp up toward the inevitable Young Avengers project with Wiccan and Speed now being on the board, it makes sense that Tommy’s origin story is tacked onto Vision Quest instead of having to wait years for another post-credit tease of a tease.